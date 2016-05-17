Hello beauties!

Essie introduces its new line Gel Couture Nail Collection which feature 42 shades. The new nail polish formula provides the shine of a gel nail color without the needing of an UV lamp. Having a gorgeous, shiny and long-lasting manicure has never been more easy since the new Essie Gel Couture is applied as your regular nail polish. As a first step you’ll only need to coat your nails with a thin layer or base coat, then apply one or two coats of your favorite Essie Gel Couture color and finish with a glossy special top coat.

Availability

International Launch Date – June 2016

Essie Gel Couture Nail Summer 2016 Collection

The collection is divided into four categories which are represented by Atelier in soft neutral shades, First Look with pastel colors, followed by Fashion Show which reveals bright colors and finishing with After Party deep saturated colors.

Essie Gel Couture Atelier Collection

Shades:

Fairy Tailor – pink nude

First View – gentle blue

Make The Cut – pearl gray nude

Pearls of Wisdom – chocolate pearl

Pinned Up – warm beige and pink

Sew Me – pink and caramel

Sheer Fantasy – soft pink

Spool Me Over – pink and apricot

Stitch by Stitch – dusty pink

Take Me to Thread – soft taupe

Touch Up – delicate mauve

Twill Seeker – gray-green

Essie Gel Couture First Look Collection

Shades:

Beauty Nap – gray moss

Couture Curator – pastel pink-coral

Dress Call – delicate orchid

Haute To Trot – bright purple pink

Pre-Show Jitters – off-white

Zip Me Up – pastel mint

Essie Gel Couture Fashion Show Collection

Shades:

Beauty Marked – bright reddish-crimson

Flashed – electric scarlet

Labels Only – cornflower

Looks To Thrill – bright orange

Model Citizen – bright purple-pink

On The List – orange coral

Rock The Runway – bright red

Signature Smile – bright pink

Sit Me In Front Row – juicy raspberry

Style In Excess – cold purple

Take a Walk – lime

The It Factor – bright fuchsia

Essie Gel Couture After Party Collection



Shades:

Bubbles Only – burgundy

Caviar Bar – deep navy

Drop The Gown – ruby red

Find Me A Mannequin – ultramarine

Gala-Vanting – plum-red

Hang Up The Heels – black with jade shimmer

Model Clicks – wine and eggplant

Off Duty Style – dusty greenish blue

Spiked With Style – blood red

Surrounded By Studs – navy

Turn ‘N’ Pose – deep purple plum

Wrap Party – inky green

Essie Gel Couture Top Coat

