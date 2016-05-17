Hello beauties!
Essie introduces its new line Gel Couture Nail Collection which feature 42 shades. The new nail polish formula provides the shine of a gel nail color without the needing of an UV lamp. Having a gorgeous, shiny and long-lasting manicure has never been more easy since the new Essie Gel Couture is applied as your regular nail polish. As a first step you’ll only need to coat your nails with a thin layer or base coat, then apply one or two coats of your favorite Essie Gel Couture color and finish with a glossy special top coat.
Availability
International Launch Date – June 2016
Essie Gel Couture Nail Summer 2016 Collection
The collection is divided into four categories which are represented by Atelier in soft neutral shades, First Look with pastel colors, followed by Fashion Show which reveals bright colors and finishing with After Party deep saturated colors.
Essie Gel Couture Atelier Collection
Shades:
- Fairy Tailor – pink nude
- First View – gentle blue
- Make The Cut – pearl gray nude
- Pearls of Wisdom – chocolate pearl
- Pinned Up – warm beige and pink
- Sew Me – pink and caramel
- Sheer Fantasy – soft pink
- Spool Me Over – pink and apricot
- Stitch by Stitch – dusty pink
- Take Me to Thread – soft taupe
- Touch Up – delicate mauve
- Twill Seeker – gray-green
Essie Gel Couture First Look Collection
Shades:
- Beauty Nap – gray moss
- Couture Curator – pastel pink-coral
- Dress Call – delicate orchid
- Haute To Trot – bright purple pink
- Pre-Show Jitters – off-white
- Zip Me Up – pastel mint
Essie Gel Couture Fashion Show Collection
Shades:
- Beauty Marked – bright reddish-crimson
- Flashed – electric scarlet
- Labels Only – cornflower
- Looks To Thrill – bright orange
- Model Citizen – bright purple-pink
- On The List – orange coral
- Rock The Runway – bright red
- Signature Smile – bright pink
- Sit Me In Front Row – juicy raspberry
- Style In Excess – cold purple
- Take a Walk – lime
- The It Factor – bright fuchsia
Essie Gel Couture After Party Collection
Shades:
- Bubbles Only – burgundy
- Caviar Bar – deep navy
- Drop The Gown – ruby red
- Find Me A Mannequin – ultramarine
- Gala-Vanting – plum-red
- Hang Up The Heels – black with jade shimmer
- Model Clicks – wine and eggplant
- Off Duty Style – dusty greenish blue
- Spiked With Style – blood red
- Surrounded By Studs – navy
- Turn ‘N’ Pose – deep purple plum
- Wrap Party – inky green
Essie Gel Couture Top Coat
Enjoy more photos…
2 Comments
I am very curious about the results of this new gel polish from Essie: can’t wait to try them out!
These are my new favorite nail polishes. I’ve test driven them for months now. I usually wear Dior and default to Chanel if I can’t get the color in Dior. All the rest wear off within a day or so, even using base and maintaining fresh topcoat. But nothing, Nothing wears like these Essie polishes! And the color stays fresh and luminous. I also use the Essie Gel Couture Topcoat. And, I’ll admit, I cheat by using a top coat by Seche Vite, which has a lot of toluene, but consequently wears like iron. Even then, these new Essie Gel Couture polishes are blowing me away! And I’m wearing the After Party shades which would show every flaw. Highly impressed.