Essie Spring 2017 Resort Collection draw its inspiration from the famous Italian Amalfi Coast and features four new nail lacquers that are perfect to be worn on sunny days. You can check out more information right after the cut together with close-up photos. I’ve already seen swatches and the colors look quite pigmented and deliver an opaque coverage in two coats.

Availability

International Launch Date – 21 March 2017

