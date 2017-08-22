Hello pretties!

Estee Lauder has released its new Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix. It has an ultra-nourishing, skin-strengthening formula with innovative 360-degree Matrix Technology that provides a cushion of plumping support to give eyes a fresh, wide-open look. This one paired with the famous Estee Lauder ANR Synchronized Recovery Complex II will be the perfect combo for anti aging skincare routine. Don’t forget about the upcoming Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Collection where you can get a limited edition version of Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex 50ml with Pink Ribbon Keychain in a pink bottle retailing for £72.00.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Estee Lauder, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK – Now at Selfridges, Estee Lauder UK

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix – $69.00 / £49.00 for 15 ml / 0.5 fl oz

With together with exclusive ChronoluxCB Technology, the Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix reduces the look of all key signs of ageing, including the appearance of lines, wrinkles, under eye puffiness, and dark circles. Apply it morning and evening with the custom-designed 360° massage applicator. It will fortify and intensely hydrate your eye area with lasting, 24-hour moisture.

The new 360° Matrix Technology is a polymer matrix made of a blend of visco-elastic polymer and a 2X concentrated infusion of two types of Hyaluronic Acid which provide a surge of immediate moisture, quickly rehydrating and trapping moisture to create a plumping effect, and also prompting skin to naturally produce more moisture from within.

How to use: Apply morning and night. Using the custom-designed massage applicator, gently roll under each eye three times. Then, massage in a 360-degree circle under the eye area and above the lid. Finish by patting with your ring finger until absorbed.

Research results:

In a consumer test on 154 women, immediately:

99% said their eye area felt hydrated.

90% said their eye area felt refreshed and energized.

After four weeks:

92% said their eye area felt more supple.

92% said their eye area felt cushioned with intense nourishment.

88% said their eyes looked more youthful.

