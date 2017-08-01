Hello pretties!

Look at the new Estee Lauder The Essential Face Palette and tell me what is it remind you of? I instantly thought of Charlotte Tillbury Instant Look in a Palette (info, photos). Do you see the resemblance as well, or is it just me? Estee Lauder The Essential Face Palette is more about goes in the same zone of creating that instant look to naturally define and enhance your features. So it’s basically a palette with all your essentials for face and eyes. It comes available in three variations for all skin tones from light to deep.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Debenhams

Define and enhance your natural features with The Essential Face Palette from cult beauty label, Estée Lauder. Featuring a customised selection of eyeshadow, blusher, bronzer and highlighter shades for light, medium and dark skin tones, this luxurious compact is all your need to create flawless make-up looks. Complete with a handy mirror to the reverse, it’s perfect for on-the-go application and touch-ups.

Available in:

01 Light

02 Medium

03 Deep

How to use it:

STEP 1 : EYES- Eyeshadows are in the centre. Start at the top and work your way down. Use shade 1 to highlight under browbone and inner eye corner. Sweep shade 2 all over lid as a base. Apply shade 3 into crease. Blend. Apply shade 4 close along top lashline, inner to outer corner. Blend.

STEP 2 : FACE- Start with a natural, long-wear finish using Double Wear Make up, or use alone on bare face. Brush Bronze shade (lower right corner of compact) at hairline, below jawline and neck. Apply Glow shade (upper right corner) at top of cheekbones, Cupid's bow and bridge of nose.

STEP 3: CHEEKS- Apply either Blush shade (left side of compact) to the apples of your cheeks, then blend up and out towards the temple. For a custom color, mix both shades together.

