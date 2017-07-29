Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Lash Multi Effects Mascara Fall 2017

Hello pretties!

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Lash Multi Effects Mascara is counted among the brand’s newness for fall 2017. A new range of mascara will be launching at the end of August 2017. At the same time there will also be introduced the waterproof version and Pure Color Envy Crystal Lash Top Coat.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 27 August 2017 at Selfridges

International Launch Date – September 2017

I don’t know about you but I certainly have a weakness for Estee Lauder’s mascara. My all time favorite is Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara. I can’t even remember how many times I purchased this baby, but as you saw even yesterday on My Instagram, is still one of my favorites. I’m getting this mascara every year with Estee Lauder Holiday Blockbuster Edition and that’s why I’m so excited to check out the new one.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Lash Multi Effects Mascara – New & Permanent – €31.00 / £25.50

Shades:

Black

Purple

Green

Blue

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Lash Multi Effects Waterproof Mascara – New & Permanent – €31.00 / £25.50

Black

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Crystal Lash Top Coat – New & Permanent – €28.00

The new mascara comes in a new packaging and offers volume, length, lift and separation. Seems too good to be true! Can this be the perfect Estee Lauder mascara or the best ever mascara? The new and revolutionary wand of Pure Color Envy Lash Multi Effects Mascara has nylon fibre bristles that builds volume and instantly lifts lashes. The wand has two sides so you should use them both for an ultimate result. If you want to get only length and separation you can use just one side or if you want volume and lifting then apply it with the other side. But these two sides combined, really bring that glamorous effect. It’s humidity resistant which is something I’m looking for in my products since I moved to London. The climate is way more humid here (my hair can tell the story) so any product that is humidity resistant and smudge-free gets my attention.