Hello babes!

Feel the heat with the new Estee Lauder Summer 2017 Bronze Goddess Collection. I gave you a quick peek on Instagram the other day as some of the items are already available online, while others were sold-out so fast. You can find most of the items of the official website but except that dashing illuminating powder gelee I would be interested in taking a closer look at the eye and face palette.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at @esteelauder.com, Nordstrom, Saks

International Launch Date – March / April 2017 at Estee Lauder counters

Estee Lauder Summer 2017 Bronze Goddess Collection

Turn up the heat and give yourself a heavenly glow with this super-luxurious bronzer. This seductive all-over bronzer is endless summer. Smooths on as a soft sheen. Builds to a luminous pearl highlight.

Imbue lips with a glowing hint of color. Incredibly comfortable, ultra-hydrating lipstick is formulated with vitamins and butters to help restore moisture. Lip-enhancing shades complement your sun-kissed skin. It’s endless summer.

Bikini

Nude Metal

It’s endless summer with this super-luxurious powder bronzer. Sweep it on and the smooth, oil-free powder gives face, shoulders and décolletage a seductive bronze look. Unique oil-control complex keeps skin shine-free and comfortable.

Light

Medium

Medium Deep

Deep

Buff. Polish. Glow. This luxurious scrub with mineral-rich salt crystals gently smooths and exfoliates for sensual, luminous skin. Decadent oils help soften and nourish with the seductive, sun-kissed Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche fragrance.

It’s endless summer. This super-luxurious shimmer spray helps revitalize and condition dull, dry skin. Helps tame flyaway hair, reduce frizz and enhance gloss and shine. Lightly scented with the seductive, sun-kissed Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche fragrance.

Get everything you love about original Sumptuous Extreme Mascara—the outrageous volume, lift and curves; the audacious, false-lash effect—plus advanced total waterproofing. Extreme 10-hour wear. Smudgeproof. Flakeproof. Clump-resistant. Eyes look brighter, wider, more seductive. Extreme Bold Volume™ formula is a blend of three high-volume fibers in a mousse-light base. The formula acts almost like lash extensions, multiplying and growing the look of lashes. Fortified with conditioning Lash-Advancing Vitamin Complex.

Extreme Black

Smooth and refine your skin’s surface to reveal healthier looking skin. This refreshing cleanser works to brighten dull skin while gently exfoliating. Let the sun worship you.

This lightweight scented body oil gives skin a sensual sheen. Spray it on and surround yourself with the seductive, sun-kissed fragrance of Bronze Goddess. Leaves skin silky soft, with a subtle shimmer.

The original, alluring Eau Fraîche you know and love—back for another Spring/Summer season. A sensuous, sun-drenched blend of Bergamot, warm Amber, Tiare Flower and Vanilla combined with delicious creamy Coconut. All heat. All desire. All woman.

SENSUOUS NOTES: Amber. Coconut Milk. Sandalwood. Vanilla. Vetiver. Myrrh

Amber. Coconut Milk. Sandalwood. Vanilla. Vetiver. Myrrh WARM NOTES: Juicy Mandarin. Sicilian Bergamot. Lemon. Pulpy Orange

Juicy Mandarin. Sicilian Bergamot. Lemon. Pulpy Orange RADIANT NOTES: Tiare Flower. Jasmine. Magnolia Petals. Orange Flower Buds. Lavender

Bronze Goddess EDP – New – $95.00 for 3.4 oz / $70.00 for 1.7 oz

The cult fragrance, now in a captivating Eau de Parfum. A sensuous, sun-drenched blend of Bergamot, warm Amber, Tiare Flower and Vanilla combined with delicious creamy Coconut. It’s endless summer.

TOP NOTES: Italian Bergamit. Ginger Extract SFE. Mandarin

Italian Bergamit. Ginger Extract SFE. Mandarin MID NOTES: Indian Jasmine Sambac Absolute. Creamy Coconut. Frangipani Petals

Indian Jasmine Sambac Absolute. Creamy Coconut. Frangipani Petals DRY NOTES: Vanilla Absolute. Cashmere Wood. Captive Musk. Amber

Enjoy more photos…