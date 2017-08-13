Eyeko Brow Gel Review

Hello pretties!

Welcome to the review of Eyeko Brow Gel, a product that I’ve been enjoying for the past month. I have integrated Eyeko products slowly but surely in my daily makeup looks. At the moment I’m actually trying Eyeko Black Magic Lash Curler which makes an incredible difference to my eyelashes everyday.

Where to buy:

UK – Now at Eyeko.com, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter

U.S. – Now at Nordstrom

Eyeko Brow Gel (£18.00 for 8 ml / 0.29 fl oz) comes available in one universal shade. I was surprised to see that the light, grayish brown shade was really working for me. Is not too dark as I thought it would be, so I can use it on its own as well.

Eyeko Brow Gel comes in a squeezable packaging with a nano-brush. The precision brush tip gives a natural definition to my brows. The consistency is liquidy but without being watery. I tried applying the gel directly on my natural brows but also after I have them shaped with an eyebrow pencil. It defines them beautifully and adds a nice brown, natural tint.

Botanically-enriched formula effortlessly defines brows for a natural finish whilst maintaining a healthy brow look. Infused with key ingredients Keratin and Gingko Biloba combined with natural proteins and multi vitamins to condition, thicken and visibily improve the appearance of your brows. The formula is said to be water resistant as well.

I’m using the precision brush either to draw individual “hairs” or to thicken my eyebrows, but coloring them at the same time. My natural brows have a medium blonde color (since I’m a natural blonde) so I like to darken them just a little bit.

The formula does last on the brows all day long and it’s easily removable.

INGREDIENTS

Aqua (water), Butylene Glycol, SD Alcohol 40-B, PVP, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Tromethamine, Chlorphenesin, Garcinia Mangostana Fruit Extract, Propylene Glycol, Brassica Oleracea Italica Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Disodium EDTA, Mica, FD&C Red No. 40 (CI 16035), FD&C Yellow No. 5 (CI 19140), D&C Blue No. 1 (CI 42090) , Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77499).

