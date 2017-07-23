Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara Review, Photos

Hello cuties!

Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara came into my life over a month ago along with a bunch of Eyeko Products (preview, swatches). I wanted to convinced myself if the hype for Eyeko’s mascaras was real, so I started with their famous Lash Alert. This mascara is described by the brand as “our most growth-promoting” formula yet.

Made using award-winning Korean technology, it’s enriched with stimulating Caffeine, Biotinoyl Tripeptide and Arginine amino acids to thicken, strengthen and repair frail and damaged lashes. We love how the squeezy tube ensures minimal product is wasted.

After a description like this I was definitely curious to see how it will perform on my lashes as well.

Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara ($26.00 /£19.00 for 8 ml / 0.29 fl oz) comes in only one shade, a classic black. First of all the the squeezable blue packaging got my attention. Only recently Dior came up with its new Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara, while Eyeko was in the game for a while. This type of packaging allows you to use the product up to a minimum waste. For me, Eyeko Lash Alert mascara is a 2-in-1 product: a mascara and a treatment in one shot.

Its formula is infused with caffeine and a double dose of fibers to lift the sleepiest of lashes for perkier volume, curl and care all day long. This is the kind of mascara that I use on a daily basis for an everyday look. Is the one that I’m picking up in the morning when I want a natural look. I mean look at its wand! It easily curls my lashes and lifts them up while adds a bit of a volume.

I will stay true and say that it does boost up the volume but is not very dramatic or intense, the kind of mascara that you want to use for a more intense look or during the evening. Eyeko Lash Alert mascara gives a natural look to your lashes, without coming on too strong. For me is perfect choice when I want to have my eyelashes looking natural without any effort. Applies on easily, separating and curling the lashes. You won’t get that spider lashes look but you do get naturally thicker lashes around the clock.

The formula coats the lashes without clumping them. I didn’t have any issues with the mascara flaking or smudging on me. It’s easy to wiggle the comb into the root of the lashes, then sweep up towards the tips.

