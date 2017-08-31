Hello cuties!

I’m bringing you a first look at Too Faced Holiday 2017 Collection and the makeup kits that will be launching as well. My wallet just can’t take so much excitement. 🙂 I honestly don’t know what to choose! I like the palettes and especially the Too Faced Unicorn Survival Kit. Yes, you heard me right, we’ll be having unicorn inspired makeup as well so brace yourselves if you want to check out the entire collection. Don’t forget to check out Too Faced I Want Kandee Fall 2017 Collection launching in a few days.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – September 2017 exclusively at ULTA, Too Faced, Sephora

Too Faced Holiday 2017 Collection

Too Faced Best Year Ever Set – Limited Edition – $49.00 Launches on 15 September at Too Faced, 19 September at Sephora, 17 September online at ULTA and 1 October in stores.

Meet the trio of palettes about to change your life. Inside of this limited-edition gold case, you’ll find everything you need to get holiday-party prepped (as well as a step-by-step guide on how to apply the colors). Includes: Natural Beauty Palette

I Believe in Pink Palette

Super Fun Night Palette

Better Than Sex Mascara Where and when to buy it: The Too Faced Best Year Ever Set ($49) launches on Sept. 15 at toofaced.com, at Sephora on Sept. 19, at Ulta.com on Sept. 17, and in Ulta stores on Oct. 1.

Too Faced Boss Lady Beauty Agenda – Limited Edition – $58.00

This is a BFD for Too Faced since it’s the first time the brand has created an agenda — as in, that paper book you can use to organize your life. It’s sold alongside a palette containing 24 matte and shimmery eye shadows, three cheek formulas (the Chocolate Soleil Bronzer, Will You Merry Me blush, and #Blessed highlighter), a deluxe size of the Better Than Sex Mascara, a Melted Matte Liquified Longwear Lipstick in Sell Out (a universally flattering neutral), and lots of kitschy stickers to decorate your planner! You can buy it on 19 September exclusively at Sephora.

Too Faced Pretty Little Planner – Limited Edition – $42.00 You will find it online at ULTA starting 17 September and in stores on 1 October. Includes: Leatherette Agenda and Sticker Sheet

15 Eyeshadow Palette in matte and shimmer finishes (Good Girl, Rise & Shine, Why Not?, White Christmas, Secret Santa, Silent Night, Workshop, Coffee First, Snoose n Lose, Good as Gold, Dollhouse, Wrap It Up, Break the Ice, Elfie Settle, Booville

Better Than Sex Mascara Too Faced Matte Chocolate Chip Palette – $26.00 (Available Now at Too Faced | 31 Oct at Sephora) The bestselling Chocolate Bar Eye Shadow Collection got a mini matte makeover. Chocolate Chip Matte features 11 of our iconic Chocolate Bar shades transformed in all matte finishes infused with our signature antioxidant-rich cocoa powder and a decadent chocolate scent. The bite-sized palette is the perfect travel companion that allows you to indulge your beauty craving anywhere you go.

Too Faced Unicorn Survival Kit – Limited Edition – $26.00 (ULTA & Too Faced Exclusive)

Includes:

Melted Latex Liquid High Shine Lipstick

Unicorn Tears Melted Latex Lipstick

Limited Edition Unicorn Bag

Blue-to-Pink Shifting Highlighter

Too Faced Under the Kisstletoe Set – Limited Edition – $25.00 Features mini-size Melted Liquified Longwear Lipsticks in: I’m Bossy – glossy red

– glossy red Queen B – 90s brown mauve

– 90s brown mauve Chihuahua – pink mauve

– pink mauve Chocolate Honey – deep caramel The set will be launching on 15 September 2017 at Too Faced, 17 September online at ULTA, 19 September at Sephora and 1 October at ULTA stores. Too Faced Tis the Season to Sparkle Set – Limited Edition – $24.00 Includes four Glamour Dusts shades and a primer: Snow Fairy – white shimmer

– white shimmer Tinsel – gold shimmer

– gold shimmer Wrapped in Pink – pink shimmer

– pink shimmer Starry Night – black shimmer

– black shimmer Glitter Glue Glitter Eye Primer (deluxe size) It will be available on 19 September 2017 at Too Faced and Sephora. Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick – $21.00

Launches at Too Faced on 15 September and 19 September at Sephora.

Gingerbread – melted matte crimson shade

Too Faced Deluxe Better Than Sex Ornament – Limited Edition – $12.00

The only thing better than Better Than Sex is hanging your favorite mascara off of your Christmas tree. We live for this little guy! You can purchase it online at Too Faced on 15 September and 19 September at Sephora. Too Faced More Than Meets the Eye Set – $10.00 Includes: Shadow Insurance

Better Than Sex OG Mascara Launches on 24 November at Sephora, ULTA and Too Faced. Too Faced Better Than Sex Ultimate Mascara Set – Limited Edition – $14.00 You will find it exclusively at ULTA on 24 November. The trio includes: Better Than Sex Original Mascara

Better Than Sex Original Waterproof Mascara

Mascara Melt Off Cleansing Oil Waterproof Mascara Dissolver (deluxe size)

