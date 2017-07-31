Giorgio Armani My Armani to Go Cushion Foundation Fall 2017

Hello pretties!

I’d better have my money ready for the new Giorgio Armani My Armani to Go Cushion Foundation when it launches. Since my skin discovered the best-selling Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation (review) I’ve tried almost all of the brand’s foundation. I love a light texture with a natural coverage and lightweight feel. I’ve been using Giorgio Armani Power Fabric (upcoming review) foundation since it launched and I can say is the only full coverage foundation that I like.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 13 September 2017

U.S. Launch Date – October 2017 at Nordstrom, Sephora

International Launch Date – October 2017

Giorgio Armani My Armani to Go Cushion Foundation – New – €72.00

When I heard about the launch of the new Armani foundation and especially a cushion type, I was more than excited. I absolutely love cushion foundations for their light coverage and finish. It surely seems like a lot of brands will be releasing their version or new version of cushion foundations for Fall 2017.

Giorgio Armani My Armani to Go Cushion foundation contains the brand’s oil-in-gel technology, which makes it super hydrating. It’s comfortable to wear all day long and has a SPF 23. It will be available in six shades with a luminous matte finish. The unique oil-in-gel tech allows this foundation to transform into a powdery feel upon patting on.

I know the color range is not very impressive and I’m guessing the light skin tones will have more chances in finding the perfect shade.

My Armani to Go Cushion has the iconic red-color packaging which comes with a mirror enclosed and an sponge applicator. The new anti-bacterial applicator has a triangular shape side so you can easily reach the narrow areas. The formula also contains Hyaluronic acid and lychee extract to keep skin moisturized for 18 hours long.

Don’t forget to check out the new Giorgio Armani Ecstasy Shine Lip Cream (info, photos) launching this summer. I already have a few colors on my wish-list.

Enjoy…