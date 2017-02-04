Hello pretties!

Giorgio Armani Front Row 2017 Collection is another newness of the spring season from the Italian house. I told you earlier about the new Lip Maestro Notorious Red Carpet 2017 Collection (info, photos)

The Front Row Collection is a new range of lip colors that are a step up from nude with chic and elegant shades of the iconic Lip Maestro, Ecstasy Lacquer and Rouge D’Armani Sheer.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Nordstrom

Giorgio Armani Spring 2017 Front Row Collection

Front Row Rouge Sheer Lipstick – $37.00 (Nordstrom Exclusive)

Giorgio Armani premieres a cutting edge color formulation process: the Color Shine Moisture Polymer, a revolutionary component able to retain twice its volume of water, enhance color luminosity while locking in hydration on the lip’s surface for over 8 hours.

205 Milano Nude

510 Milano Pink

511 Made in Milano

512 Pink Runway

513 Spotlight

605 Plum Runway

Front Row Ecstasy Lacquer – $38.00 (Nordstrom Exclusive)

Giorgio Armani introduces Ecstasy Lacquer, a formula that features the shine of a lacquer with the color and comfort of a lipstick and the hold of a stain. The brand’s innovative Armani Liquid Vinyl Technology features the highest concentration of water-soluble pigments, allowing for pure, vivid color impact with maximum long-wear results. Its formula is enriched with glycerin for comfortable application and long-lasting hydration.

205 Milano Nude

510 Milano Pink

511 Made in Milano

512 Pink Runway

513 Spotlight

605 Plum Runway

Front Row Lip Maestro Lip Stain – $38.00 (Nordstrom Exclusive)

Lip Maestro premieres a new generation of lip color that combines the velvet finish of a matte lipstick with the intensity and flawless result of a lip lacquer. Matte color is no longer dull and drying. Lips are drenched in deep, luminous colors. The luxurious and velvety texture rolls on the lip and offers hours of hold, hydration and comfort.

514 Front Row

Enjoy more photos…