Hello beauties!

Giorgio Armani Beauty presents its new Summer 2017 Life is a Cruise Collection which features among other products, these limited edition gorgeous compacts. I set the Instagram on fire when I first posted about Giorgio Armani Sunrise Palette and then again with swatches of this gorgeous bronzing compact. I’m waiting now on the release of Armani Sunset Palette as I can’t wait to see what it can do. I’m using the Sunrise Palette on a daily basis, and adding a touch of bronze to my makeup look has become a must since I have such a light skin tone. I promised you a more detailed review and I postpone it in hope that I’ll get the Sunset palette as well and have them both reviewed.

Availability

International Launch Date – Now @profumeriegriffe.com

Giorgio Armani Summer 2017 Cruise Collection

Giorgio Armani Beauty presents the new Sunrise Palette, a multi-color radiant bronzing powder that will create a healthy radiance effect and give a light tan to pale skin. You can create a variety of shining and bronzing effects by mixing the colors from this powder or you can choose to use them separately.

Giorgio Armani Sunset Palette – Limited Edition – €75.00

Is a new eye palette that includes 3 eye shadows in colors that will give you a perfect smokey eye with intense Mediterranean colors. A new texture for a personalized result, long-lasting effect. The eyeshadows were inspired by the shades of the earth, in warm and natural tones ranging from gold pearl pink, passing through a brown-leather and a sea green. The sunset palette is decorated with an embossed wave that evokes the warm Mediterranean sand. Inside the compact there are two mini size makeup brushes.

Maestro Liquid Summer SPF 15 – Limited Edition – €52.50 / $64.00



Master Bronzer is the liquid land of Giorgio Armani Beauty. Infused micro-golden pearls, leaves on your face a bright veil of warm colors with a pearl finish, creating a “healthy glow” color that evokes freshness. You will instantly get that “I just returned from a holiday” effect.

The same Master of the foundation formula of Giorgio Armani Beauty offered in summer shades with pearly hues, subtle on the skin, but reveals all the natural beauty of the face. It’s available in shades No.90 and No.100.



Maestro UV Skin Defense Primer SPF 50 – Limited Edition – €59.00 / $64.00



Last gesture of the treatment routine for your face, the first step for the make-up routine, UV Master of Giorgio Armani Beauty has a protective multi transparent base for the skin; It offers the highest UV protection (SPF50 / PA +++) and a shield against pollution. Designed to blend naturally with the skin, UV Master gently prepares the skin for makeup application with a nice ultra velvety effect. Enriched with antioxidants, this lightweight primer fluid envelops the skin in a soft shield and protects it from damage caused by free radicals and by the action oxidant pollution.

Armani Eye Tint – €33.00 / $39.00

Playful and intense, this innovating long-lasting eyeshadow combines the purity of a powder, staying power of ink and the feel of cream for 16-hours of staying power.

New Shades: No. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Armani Eye & Brow Maestro – €33.00 / $35.00



Born backstage, Giorgio Armani’s 4-in-1 eye perfector for stunning runway ready eyes. Brow shaper, Eye liner, Eye shadow, Hair root touch up, and Contour. Its natural finish is waterproof and gives 20 hours of wear with a 100% natural finish.

Armani Eyes to Kill Proliner – €34.00 / $35.00

Available in 3 shades: No.01, 02, 03

Enjoy more photos…