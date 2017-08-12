Hello pretties!

Givenchy Le Soin Noir Collection. A gem formulated from one of the sea’s most precious biological treasures, an extraordinary force of nature, a fusion of two age-old algae in one magnificent age-defying skincare. The skin looks renewed, gaining the appearance of new life and beauty with each day.

Where to buy:

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – Now at Harrods

On application, your skin is generously moisturized and nourished to regain its soft and silky texture and provide infinite comfort. The skin looks renewed, gaining the appearance of new life and beauty with each day. It looks visibly firmer, denser and plumper. Skin texture is refined, wrinkles and fine lines appear smoothed. The complexion is more luminous and even, glowing with freshness and youth.

A genuine miracle of skin beauty renewal, the latest creation by Givenchy Laboratories, Le Soin Noir Léger, offers all the vitalizing benefits of the Le Soin Noir line with a fresh and melting feel, ideal for combination skin and warm, humid climates. This gel-cream divinely melts into the skin to create a luminously transparent glow. Its fresh, delicate and melting feel, ideal for combination skin and warm, humid climates, heightens the sensation of pleasure and well-being. Your skin is enveloped in infinite lightness, brilliant with even more beauty every day.

The properties of the Vital Black Algae Sap Concentrate revealed a new and exceptional power – a unique ability to regenerate tissue, an essential factor for reconstructing the eye area.

The remarkable reconstructive powers of the Vital Black Algae Sap Concentrate, intensely targets the deterioration of the skin tissue around the eye. It works at all stages of the synthesis, the structuring, the organization and the protection of the collagen fibers—the skin’s most abundant structural protein which ensures its firmness, tonicity and resistance. The main and unique strength of the Vital Black Algae Sap Concentrate—re-establishing and stimulating communication between the cells—is that it goes beyond reconstructive action, thereby radically increasing the age-defying effects.

Le Soin Noir Sérum New Generation is an age-defying wonder product containing an optimal concentration of the Supreme Alliance of Life Algae and a new Alaria Esculenta Algae extract, promising more age-defying action than ever. As soon as Le Soin Noir Sérum New Generation is applied, the skin is enhanced, instantly smoother and silkier. With each passing day, an intense revitalization takes place in the heart of the cells.

A precious concentrate of energetic life and radiance infused in the heart of sumptuous oils working together perfectly day and night to help revive the skin’s overall balance, the first condition needed for optimal luminosity and revitalization.

An Extraordinary Age-Defying Cleansing Experience. A Completely Unique Ceremony. For the first time at Givenchy, the daily skin-cleansing step transforms into a ceremonial ritual as luxurious as it is innovative, in which a black gel-cream is united with a sophisticated accessory and an ancestral massage method to create a unique experience of well-being. After the ritual, skin is incredibly pure, smooth and translucent. Its texture looks finer, its radiance enhanced. Rested and comfortable, it glows with freshness.

