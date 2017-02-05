Hello lovelies!

Isis Bataglia is the new face for Givenchy Matissime Velvet Foundation launching later this spring. The campaign was shot by Ben Hassett. I don’t have to many details to share with you at this point but there will be several shades of Matissime Velvet Radiant Mat Foundation SPF 20 in a liquid formula as well as compact foundation matching shades.

Availability

International Launch Date – March 2017

Japan Launch Date – March 2017

Romania Launch Date – March 2017

Givenchy Matissime Velvet Foundation Spring 2017

Givenchy puts the light on matte skin with a beautiful texture and a smooth, glossy finish. It’s seems almost surreal that a matt and glossy finish can meet in the middle to create a flawless, natural looking skin. I guess there will be more to discuss about this foundation later in the spring. Keep you eyes on the blog or my Instagram profile.

Enjoy more photos..