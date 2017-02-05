Givenchy Matissime Velvet Foundation Spring 2017

by Tavia, No comments yet

Hello lovelies!

Isis Bataglia is the new face for Givenchy Matissime Velvet Foundation launching later this spring. The campaign was shot by Ben Hassett. I don’t have to many details to share with you at this point but there will be several shades of Matissime Velvet Radiant Mat Foundation SPF 20 in a liquid formula as well as compact foundation matching shades.

Availability

International Launch Date – March 2017

Japan Launch Date – March 2017

Romania Launch Date – March 2017

Givenchy Matissime Velvet Foundation Spring 2017

Givenchy puts the light on matte skin with a beautiful texture and a smooth, glossy finish. It’s seems almost surreal that a matt and glossy finish can meet in the middle to create a flawless, natural looking skin. I guess there will be more to discuss about this foundation later in the spring. Keep you eyes on the blog or my Instagram profile.

Enjoy more photos..

Other articles you should check out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge