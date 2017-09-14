Hello ladies!

Givenchy Striking Night Lights Holiday 2017 Collection launches next month so I invite you to have a first look. Givenchy Holiday 2017 Collection is more like a capsule collection, featuring just few makeup products. The packaging is so sparkling, like a star in the night, but the products are nothing I’ve never seen before. A new edition of eyeshadow palette, same design of the eyeshadow, only different colors. Along with this collection you will also find a variety of gift sets for Christmas 2017. You can choose between skincare, fragrance and makeup sets with complementary gifts. You can take a look at some of them right after the jump!

Availability

International Launch Date – October 2017

Givenchy Striking Night Lights Holiday 2017 Collection

Givenchy Prisme Libre Powder – $58.00

09 Eclats de Rose

Givenchy La Palette Eclats Nocturnes Eye Shadow Palette – $63.00 – Limited Edition



Shades: blue-violet, bronze and gold

Mascara Top Coat Encre a Cils – $30.00

04 Eclats Violines – purple

Givenchy Le Rouge Lipstick – Limited Edition

328 Grenat Nocturne – pomegranate

Givenchy Le Rouge-a-Porter – Limited Edition



306 Brun Nocturne – brown

