Gucci Beauty fronts Maryna Polkanova as the face for their new Spring 2017 Sheer Lipstick campaign, photographed by Colin Dodgson. Gucci Sheer Lipstick collection features 8 repromote shades and 4 new ones with a light creamy formula that moisturizes lips while infuses them with a semitransparent color and a glistening finish.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus and Gucci.com

International Launch Date – March 2017 at Gucci counters

Gucci Spring 2017 Sheer Lipstick Collection

Femininity underscores the new Gucci Sheer Lipstick Collection, named after the animals and flowers of the enchanting Gucci Garden.

600 Gardenia

610 Flamingo

620 Dragonfly (New)

(New) 630 Gerbera (New)

(New) 640 Impatients

650 Butterfly

660 Poppy (New)

(New) 670 Ladybird

680 Geranium

690 Lily (New)

(New) 700 Orchid

710 Petunia

