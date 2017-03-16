Gucci Spring 2017 Sheer Lipstick

Gucci Beauty fronts Maryna Polkanova as the face for their new Spring 2017 Sheer Lipstick campaign, photographed by Colin Dodgson. Gucci Sheer Lipstick collection features 8 repromote shades and 4 new ones with a light creamy formula that moisturizes lips while infuses them with a semitransparent color and a glistening finish.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus and Gucci.com

International Launch Date – March 2017 at Gucci counters

Gucci Spring 2017 Sheer Lipstick Collection

Gucci Sheer Lipstick – €36.00 / $40.00

Femininity underscores the new Gucci Sheer Lipstick Collection, named after the animals and flowers of the enchanting Gucci Garden.

  • 600 Gardenia
  • 610 Flamingo
  • 620 Dragonfly (New)
  • 630 Gerbera (New)
  • 640 Impatients
  • 650 Butterfly
  • 660 Poppy (New)
  • 670 Ladybird
  • 680 Geranium
  • 690 Lily (New)
  • 700 Orchid
  • 710 Petunia

Enjoy more photos…

