Gucci Beauty fronts Maryna Polkanova as the face for their new Spring 2017 Sheer Lipstick campaign, photographed by Colin Dodgson. Gucci Sheer Lipstick collection features 8 repromote shades and 4 new ones with a light creamy formula that moisturizes lips while infuses them with a semitransparent color and a glistening finish.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus and Gucci.com
International Launch Date – March 2017 at Gucci counters
Gucci Spring 2017 Sheer Lipstick Collection
Gucci Sheer Lipstick – €36.00 / $40.00
Femininity underscores the new Gucci Sheer Lipstick Collection, named after the animals and flowers of the enchanting Gucci Garden.
- 600 Gardenia
- 610 Flamingo
- 620 Dragonfly (New)
- 630 Gerbera (New)
- 640 Impatients
- 650 Butterfly
- 660 Poppy (New)
- 670 Ladybird
- 680 Geranium
- 690 Lily (New)
- 700 Orchid
- 710 Petunia
