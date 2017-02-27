Gucci Spring Summer 2017 Colour Collection

Gucci beauty presents its new Spring Summer 2017 Colour Collection. Currently available online the collection features a combination of coral and purple shades for eyes, while for lips you can find of variety of shades from pink to nude and red.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now @gucci.com/uk

U.S. Launch Date – Now @gucci.com and Neiman Marcus

Magnetic Shadow Mono – Limited Edition – $37.00

  • 095 Turquoise

Magnetic Color Shadow Quad – $37.00

  • 110 Smoky Amethyst

Infinite Length Mascara – $34.00

Designed to enhance and elongate the appearance of lashes, our Infinite Length Mascara combines an innovative elastic formula with a brush intentionally made for precise application. The ultra-fluid, malleable formula clings onto bare lashes and stretches out past the tips.

  • 010 Iconic Black

Smokey Eye Pencil – $31.50

  • 170 Sunstone

Sleek Contouring Lip Pencil – $32.00

  • 010 Rose Dragee

Sheer Blushing Powder – $49.00

  • 040 Nude Freesia

Vibrant Demi Glaze Lip Lacquer – $32.00

  • 070 Carnelian

Matte Lipstick – $40.00

  • 270 Fiery Fuchsia

Luxurious Moisture Rich Lipstick – $39.00

  • 495 Tulip
  • 315 Peach Blossom

Bold High Gloss Lacquer – $29.00

  • 090 Crushed Coral
  • 073 Swan

    Hi! Sorry…I just copy paste from the mono eyeshadow without changing the price. It's actually $65.00 on the official website. 🙂

