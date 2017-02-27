Hello pretties!

Gucci beauty presents its new Spring Summer 2017 Colour Collection. Currently available online the collection features a combination of coral and purple shades for eyes, while for lips you can find of variety of shades from pink to nude and red.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now @gucci.com/uk

U.S. Launch Date – Now @gucci.com and Neiman Marcus

Gucci Spring Summer 2017 Colour Collection

095 Turquoise

110 Smoky Amethyst

Designed to enhance and elongate the appearance of lashes, our Infinite Length Mascara combines an innovative elastic formula with a brush intentionally made for precise application. The ultra-fluid, malleable formula clings onto bare lashes and stretches out past the tips.

010 Iconic Black

170 Sunstone

010 Rose Dragee

040 Nude Freesia



070 Carnelian

270 Fiery Fuchsia

495 Tulip

315 Peach Blossom

Bold High Gloss Lacquer – $29.00

090 Crushed Coral

073 Swan

