Hello pretties!
Gucci beauty presents its new Spring Summer 2017 Colour Collection. Currently available online the collection features a combination of coral and purple shades for eyes, while for lips you can find of variety of shades from pink to nude and red.
Availability
UK Launch Date – Now @gucci.com/uk
U.S. Launch Date – Now @gucci.com and Neiman Marcus
Gucci Spring Summer 2017 Colour Collection
Magnetic Shadow Mono – Limited Edition – $37.00
- 095 Turquoise
Magnetic Color Shadow Quad – $37.00
- 110 Smoky Amethyst
Infinite Length Mascara – $34.00
Designed to enhance and elongate the appearance of lashes, our Infinite Length Mascara combines an innovative elastic formula with a brush intentionally made for precise application. The ultra-fluid, malleable formula clings onto bare lashes and stretches out past the tips.
- 010 Iconic Black
Smokey Eye Pencil – $31.50
- 170 Sunstone
Sleek Contouring Lip Pencil – $32.00
- 010 Rose Dragee
Sheer Blushing Powder – $49.00
- 040 Nude Freesia
Vibrant Demi Glaze Lip Lacquer – $32.00
- 070 Carnelian
Matte Lipstick – $40.00
- 270 Fiery Fuchsia
Luxurious Moisture Rich Lipstick – $39.00
- 495 Tulip
- 315 Peach Blossom
Bold High Gloss Lacquer – $29.00
- 090 Crushed Coral
- 073 Swan
Enjoy more photos…
2 Comments
Hi! The quad is $66
Hi! Sorry…I just copy paste from the mono eyeshadow without changing the price. It’s actually $65.00 on the official website. 🙂