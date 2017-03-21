Guerlain 2017 Brightening Compact Foundation

Hello beauties!

In the spring of 2017, Guerlain makes a new collaboration and creates this limited edition Brightening Compact Foundation with a flower motif case. Available in only one shade, the compact foundation will be exclusively sold in Asia I believe, showing this beautiful pink flowers blooming over an elegant packaging. The white compact case looks like a canvas and the finish is a beautiful painting

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 25 March 2017

This brightening compact foundation protects the skin from temperature variations and humidity, while keeping your complexion looking flawless in any weather. The color available is No.01, which is suitable for Asian skin tones.

Being a light skin tone myself, this color would be a perfect match for me as well since I’m using Parure Gold Powder Compact Foundation in No.00 Beige. A light shade like this one is not available in my country and it’s sold mostly in Asian countries.

Enjoy more photos…