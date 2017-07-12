Hello beauties!
Guerlain Fall 2017 Makeup Collection is entirely concentrated on the lips. The brand comes out with a bunch of new items and I must say, that I’m curious than even to check out all the newness. We’ll have two new and limited edition lip palettes to enjoy as well as new range of Kiss Kiss Matte Lipstick, plus nine shade of Intense Liquid Matte Lipstick. If you are curious for more, take the jump!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at Nordstrom
UK Launch Date – September 2017 at Selfridges
International Launch Date – September 2017
Japan Launch Date – 4 August 2017
Guerlain Fall 2017 Kiss Kiss Collection
Kiss Kiss Matte Lipstick – New – £27.50
- M306 Caliente Beige
- M307 Crazy Nude
- M330 Spicy Burgundy
- M331 Chilli Red
- M347 Zesty Orange
- M348 Hot Coral
- M375 Flamingo Rose
- M376 Daring Pink
- M377 Wild Plum
Kiss Kiss from Paris Palettes – New & Limited Edition – £44.00
- 001 Passionate Kiss
- 002 Romantic Kiss
Intense Liquid Matte Lipstick – New – £25.00
- M06 Charming Beige
- M025 Seductive Red
- M027 Addictive Burgundyrose
- M41 Appealing Orange
- M65 Tempting Rose
- M69 Attractive Plum
- M71 Exciting Pink
Guerlain Fall 2017 Makeup Collection will also include:
- Blurring Active Makeup Base £32.00
- Eye-Stay Primer £20.50
- Lingerie de Peau Aqua Nude £33.00
- Lingerie de Peau Cushion £36.50
Enjoy more photos…
These are the loveliest shades of lipstick I have seen for a long while. Adore the emphasis on the reds.