Hello beauties!

Guerlain Fall 2017 Makeup Collection is entirely concentrated on the lips. The brand comes out with a bunch of new items and I must say, that I’m curious than even to check out all the newness. We’ll have two new and limited edition lip palettes to enjoy as well as new range of Kiss Kiss Matte Lipstick, plus nine shade of Intense Liquid Matte Lipstick. If you are curious for more, take the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at Nordstrom

UK Launch Date – September 2017 at Selfridges

International Launch Date – September 2017

Japan Launch Date – 4 August 2017

Guerlain Fall 2017 Kiss Kiss Collection

Kiss Kiss Matte Lipstick – New – £27.50

M306 Caliente Beige

M307 Crazy Nude

M330 Spicy Burgundy

M331 Chilli Red

M347 Zesty Orange

M348 Hot Coral

M375 Flamingo Rose

M376 Daring Pink

M377 Wild Plum

Kiss Kiss from Paris Palettes – New & Limited Edition – £44.00

001 Passionate Kiss

002 Romantic Kiss

Intense Liquid Matte Lipstick – New – £25.00

M06 Charming Beige

M025 Seductive Red

M027 Addictive Burgundyrose

M41 Appealing Orange

M65 Tempting Rose

M69 Attractive Plum

M71 Exciting Pink

Guerlain Fall 2017 Makeup Collection will also include:

Blurring Active Makeup Base £32.00

Eye-Stay Primer £20.50

Lingerie de Peau Aqua Nude £33.00

Lingerie de Peau Cushion £36.50

Enjoy more photos…