Hello beauties!

This year is market by Guerlain’s 30th Anniversary of its famous Meteorites Perles so a festive collection is in place. Guerlain Summer 2017 Anniversary Collection celebrates the 30th birthday of Guerlain Meteorites Perles and launches a special and limited edition of these famous, luminous spheres in a light pink packaging. Usually I don’t get excited for a product that is not going to hit counters in my country, in this case I’m talking about the star product of this collection, Guerlain Meteorites Bee Birthday Candle Pearl but this time is different because by the time they will launch I’ll be living in London so I can check them out in person. Follow me right after the jump for more juicy details.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – April 2017

International Launch Date – April 2017

Romania Launch Date – April 2017

Guerlain Summer 2017 Anniversary Collection

Guerlain Meteorites Bee Birthday Candle Pearl – Limited Edition

The four new shades of the magic meteorites ball are gold, white pink and champagne and they will give the skin of soft candlelight glow. I know the light pink packaging may look a little bit to girly for some, but I absolutely love the youthful touch. 🙂

Guerlain Meteorites Baby Glow Touch – New

This new three-color highlighter stick is designed to improve your complexion by giving it a light glow. It has a creamy texture and comes as a retractable highlighter stick, which makes it travel-friendly. The three shades can be used together or separately if you want, by using an adequate brush and choosing only the shade you need to correct your complexion. This one will be released in Romania as well and with a bit of luck, I’ll be able to give it a try and post my review before heading to London. 🙂

Guerlain Kiss Kiss Lipstick – Limited Edition

542 Orange Peppers – orange

– orange 567 Pink Sunrise – pink

Enjoy more photos…