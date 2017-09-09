Holiday 2017 Collections & Gifts at Sephora for VIB Rouge

Hello pretties!

Today, you can officially start shopping for Holiday 2017 products at Sephora. I think, this means the Holiday 2017 shopping season is officially opened now. The list is long but I choose only a couple of products to show you. Sephora offers more like a sneak peek from each brand, wanting to tease us even more. I spotted a few Marc Jacobs Holiday 2017 Gifts in there, as well as the new NARS Man Ray Lip Pencil Set. NARS Man Ray Holiday 2017 Collection will be launching soon with more gift sets. Just the other day I showed you Laura Mercier Exotique Face Illuminator from her Holiday 2017 Collection and now there’s a new one listed with Sephora. Well, I don’t want to keep you waiting. Let’s dive into Sephora holiday 2017 offerings right away!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 9 September 2017 at Sephora for VIB Rouge

