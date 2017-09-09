Hello pretties!
Today, you can officially start shopping for Holiday 2017 products at Sephora. I think, this means the Holiday 2017 shopping season is officially opened now. The list is long but I choose only a couple of products to show you. Sephora offers more like a sneak peek from each brand, wanting to tease us even more. I spotted a few Marc Jacobs Holiday 2017 Gifts in there, as well as the new NARS Man Ray Lip Pencil Set. NARS Man Ray Holiday 2017 Collection will be launching soon with more gift sets. Just the other day I showed you Laura Mercier Exotique Face Illuminator from her Holiday 2017 Collection and now there’s a new one listed with Sephora. Well, I don’t want to keep you waiting. Let’s dive into Sephora holiday 2017 offerings right away!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 9 September 2017 at Sephora for VIB Rouge
Holiday 2017 Collections & Gifts at Sephora for VIB Rouge
Tarte Treasure Box Collector’s Set – Limited Edition – $59.00
A gift set overflowing with tarte treasures eyeshadow, liner, mascara, cheek, lipstick formulas in all new shades.
This set contains:
- 24 x 0.024 oz/ 0.7 g Amazonian Clay Eyeshadows
- 2 x 0.1 oz/ 3 g Amazonian Clay Blushes in Perk (carnation pink), Wish (watermelon pink)
- 2 x 0.1 oz/ 3 g Amazonian Clay Bronzers in Navigate (matte bronze), Excursion (bronze luster)
- 0.21 oz/ 6 g Amazonian Clay Highlighter in Wanderlust (light champagne)
- 0.007 oz/ 0.2 g Full-Size Sex Kitten Eyeliner
- 0.13 oz/ 4 mL Lights, Camera, Lashes™ 4-In-1 Mascara
- 0.034 oz/ 1 mL Deluxe Tarteist™ Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint in Grand (deep rose)
Tarte Limited-Edition Goddess Glow Highlighter – $35.00
This highlighter builds a natural radiance or blinding strobe with concentrated gold flecks to luxe up your look. The silky, weightless powder features coconut and tarte’s Rainforest of the Sea™ complex to smooth skin so pigment builds effortlessly. Inspired by Moroccan mosaics, the custom lattice press and bright packaging add some global-glam to your glow.
Too Faced Boss Lady Beauty Agenda – $58.00 ($336 Value)
For the first time in Too Faced history, they’ve not only created an amazing collection of beautiful shades for the eyes, face, and lips, but also a limited-edition year-round beauty agenda so you can try new looks in the most beautiful way all year long.
This set contains:
- 24 x 0.03 oz/ 0.95g Eyeshadows in Christmas Carol, Party Over Here!, Trimmed, Pinecone, Don’t Give A Fudge, Love Actually, I Want It All, Iced Out, Santa’s Helper, Fa La La La La, Halo, Faux Fur Only, Deck The Malls, Unwrap Me, Slay Bells, Jolly, Marshmallowed, Snow Day, Black Tie, Christmas Dream, Spiked Cider, Give Me S’more, Glittered, Plum Pudding
- Luminizer in #Blessed 0.08 oz/ 2.5 g
- Bronzer in Chocolate Soleil 0.08 oz/ 2.5 g
- Blush in Will You Merry Me? 0.08 oz/ 2.5 g
- 0.1 oz/ 3 g Deluxe Melted Matte Long Wear Lipstick in Sell Out
- 0.17 oz/ 4.8 g Deluxe Better Than Sex Mascara
- Leatherette mini zip-around agenda cover with built-in mirror
- Sticker sheets
- Paper-bound agenda
Urban Decay Little Vices Lipstick Kit – $25.00
A set of five deluxe samples of Vice Lipstick in a matchbox-style box.
Shades:
- Love Drunk – deep red with tonal shimmer (New)
- Double Crossed – matte berry with tonal shimmer (Sephora Exclusive)
- Mad – bright purple shimmer (Sephora Exclusive)
- Violate – dusty purple with pink undertone
- 1993 – medium brown
Benefit City Lights, Party Nights – $32.00 ($65.00 Value)
The hottest holiday makeup look is in the bag. This limited-edition set of benefit favorites contains everything you need to get precisely defined brows, long lashes, full-looking lips, and a soft glow. Plus, this collection comes in a custom-designed bag that fits into most purses, just in case you need a touch up post-mistletoe.
Includes:
- 0.02 oz/ .75 g They’re Real Double The Lip
- 0.1 oz/ 3 g They’re Real Mascara (mini size)
- 0.05 oz/ 1.5 g Dandelion Twinkle (mini size)
- 0.002 oz/ 0.08 g Precisely, My Brow Pencil in shade 03 (full size)
Becca Après Ski Eyeshadow Palette – $45.00
Put your eyes in the spotlight with this limited-edition eyeshadow palette featuring the bestselling Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighter formula customized specifically for the eyes. These exclusive pairings allow you to dial up or down the lights to create a customized light effect for all skin tones and eye colors.
Contains: Eyeshadows in Pearl, Rose Quartz, Moonstone, Opal, Topaz, Toasted Marshmallow, and Hot Cocoa
NARS x Man Ray: The Kiss Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – $49.00 ($98.00 Value)
Contains 4 x full-size Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in:
- Endangered Red
- Toundra
- Wild Ways
- Spell Bound
Laura Mercier L’Amour Exotique Face Illuminator – $58.00
A melange of long-wearing, buildable, natural-looking and versatile highlighting powders in an oversized compact.
NARS Blush – $30.00
- Goulue – warm berry with gold shimmer
Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Matte Long Wear Lipstick – $21.00
- On Point – matte deep bordeaux
Too Faced Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick – $21.00
- Melted Rainbow – magenta
SHOP THIS POST
Enjoy more photos…