Hello pretties!

Get ready to meed the new Illamasqua Aftermath Fall 2017 Collection launching at the end of month. As summer is about to end, Illamasqua makes the perfect transition between the seasons by introducing dazzling shadows and molten metals for eyes and lips. The entire collection features products that are meant to illuminate your look in a time of darkness. Lots of rich colors and metallic finishes to discover. Discover the Illamasqua Aftermath right after the jump!

Availability

UK Launch Date – 31 August 2017 at Selfridges

Illamasqua Aftermath Fall 2017 Collection

Metallic Eyeshadow – £17.00

Hoard – golden sand

– golden sand Enchantment – silver

– silver Superstitions – earthy bronze

Lava Lips Lipstick – £20.00

Rebirth – dark red tone.

– dark red tone. Tectonic – raspberry

– raspberry Emanate – earthy ocre

Embellishing Eye Gels – £19.00

Broken Gold

Broken Silver

Enjoy more photos…