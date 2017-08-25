Hello pretties!
Get ready to meed the new Illamasqua Aftermath Fall 2017 Collection launching at the end of month. As summer is about to end, Illamasqua makes the perfect transition between the seasons by introducing dazzling shadows and molten metals for eyes and lips. The entire collection features products that are meant to illuminate your look in a time of darkness. Lots of rich colors and metallic finishes to discover. Discover the Illamasqua Aftermath right after the jump!
Availability
UK Launch Date – 31 August 2017 at Selfridges
Illamasqua Aftermath Fall 2017 Collection
Metallic Eyeshadow – £17.00
- Hoard – golden sand
- Enchantment – silver
- Superstitions – earthy bronze
Lava Lips Lipstick – £20.00
- Rebirth – dark red tone.
- Tectonic – raspberry
- Emanate – earthy ocre
Embellishing Eye Gels – £19.00
- Broken Gold
- Broken Silver
Enjoy more photos…