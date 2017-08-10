Hello beauties!
Isadora Autumn Legends Collection for Fall 2017 breathes life into more luxury! The collection is characterized by individuality. From deep red for lips to rust-red eyeshadows the next season is all about strong colors. You see a variety of red shades which are complemented by luxurious materials such as velvet, artificial fur, chiffon and silk as well as statement jewelry. The 70s and 80s are back again. The Autumn Legends look is all about a legendary, luxurious appearance!
Availability
UK Launch Date – mid August on FeelUnique
International Launch Date – August 2017 at Douglas Perfumeries
Germany Launch Date – Now at Douglas.de
Isadora Autumn Legends Fall 2017 Collection
Blush & Glow Draping Wheel – €29.99
The Blush & Glow draping wheel is a simple draping tool and includes a wide range of blushes to give the face a subtle and fresh color touch and highlight the benefits. The palette contains four blushes in peachy, coral and a rosy shades in matte and shimmer finishes.
The extra champagne-colored highlighter is perfect for concealing or for an extra glow.
- Peachy Rose Pop
Eye Shadow Quartet – €18.99
- 12 Smoky Velvet
- 13 Autumn Legends
Liquid Lip Cream – €12.99 for 3.5 ml
A creamy, light and fluid lipstick that slips pleasantly on the lips. The creamy texture gives a comfortable feeling on the lips. Combines the
liquid lightness of a gloss with the strong color of a lipstick.
- 06 Berry Brown
- 14 Loving Red
- 17 Red Legend
- 18 Brunette
Lip Desire Sculpting Lipstick – €14.99
- 73 Vintage Rose
- 28 Bare Beige
Sculpting Lip Liner Waterproof – €10.99
- 28 Bare Beige
Big Bold Extreme Mascara – €14.99
- Extreme Black
Sculpting Brow Pen Waterproof with Brush – €14.99
- 82 Medium Brown
Wonder Nail – €8.99
- 560 Vintage Rose
- 561 Red Legend
- 562 Ruby Velvet
Face Sculptor Brush – €13.99
Enjoy more photos…