Isadora Autumn Legends Collection for Fall 2017 breathes life into more luxury! The collection is characterized by individuality. From deep red for lips to rust-red eyeshadows the next season is all about strong colors. You see a variety of red shades which are complemented by luxurious materials such as velvet, artificial fur, chiffon and silk as well as statement jewelry. The 70s and 80s are back again. The Autumn Legends look is all about a legendary, luxurious appearance!

Availability

UK Launch Date – mid August on FeelUnique

International Launch Date – August 2017 at Douglas Perfumeries

Germany Launch Date – Now at Douglas.de

Isadora Autumn Legends Fall 2017 Collection

Blush & Glow Draping Wheel – €29.99

The Blush & Glow draping wheel is a simple draping tool and includes a wide range of blushes to give the face a subtle and fresh color touch and highlight the benefits. The palette contains four blushes in peachy, coral and a rosy shades in matte and shimmer finishes.

The extra champagne-colored highlighter is perfect for concealing or for an extra glow.

Peachy Rose Pop

Eye Shadow Quartet – €18.99

12 Smoky Velvet

13 Autumn Legends

Liquid Lip Cream – €12.99 for 3.5 ml



A creamy, light and fluid lipstick that slips pleasantly on the lips. The creamy texture gives a comfortable feeling on the lips. Combines the

liquid lightness of a gloss with the strong color of a lipstick.

06 Berry Brown

14 Loving Red

17 Red Legend

18 Brunette

Lip Desire Sculpting Lipstick – €14.99

73 Vintage Rose

28 Bare Beige

Sculpting Lip Liner Waterproof – €10.99

28 Bare Beige

Big Bold Extreme Mascara – €14.99

Extreme Black

Sculpting Brow Pen Waterproof with Brush – €14.99

82 Medium Brown

Wonder Nail – €8.99

560 Vintage Rose

561 Red Legend

562 Ruby Velvet

Face Sculptor Brush – €13.99

