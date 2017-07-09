Hello pretties!

Jill Stuart comes with a new addition of shades for its permanent products but also introduces the new Pure Essence Cushion foundation.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 1 September 2017

Jill Stuart Autumn 2017 Raffle Makeup

Jill Stuart Ribbon Couture Eyes Palette – New Shade

The 5-color eyeshadow palette comes in autumnal shades of brown, beige and brown-red.

Jill Stuart Shimmer Couture Eyes Palette – New Shade

The new 4-color eyeshadow palette comes in a combination of elegant and shiny light brown colors, just perfect for the fall season.

Jill Stuart Blooming Duo Oil in Brush – New

This is a new face palette featuring five colors ranging from pure white to brown. It also comes with a flat mini brush for an easy application.

Jill Stuart Mix Blush Compact – New Shade

Is a 6-color-block palette of blushes that you can mix to enjoy a vivid cheek color in a semi-matte finish. This fall a new combination of shades is joining the line of already known 20 colors.

Jill Stuart Pure Essence Cushion SPF 40 – New

Available in five colors with a formula that keeps your complexion looking fresh up to 15 hours.

