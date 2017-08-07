Hello beauties!

Jill Stuart will release new beauty items in the middle of Fall 2017. We are going to see new hand creams, a new nail oils and a couple more of body products. In the meantime you can check out the newly released Jill Stuart Fall 2017 Makeup Collection which hit counters on 4 August 2017.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 6 October 2017

International Launch Date – October 2017

Jill Stuart October 2017 Beauty Products

Jill Stuart Flower Nail Oil – New – 10 ml

This new Flower Nail Oil has a flower essence blend which transforms into a pink shade after the second layer. It also works as a moisturizer for nails and cuticles. Your fingers will be feeling smooth and soft. The formula is blended with flower extracts like rose, lavender oil, camellia oil, peony so you can almost feel the sweet scent.

Jill Stuart Love Hand Cream – Limited Edition – 30 ml

These super cute Love Had Cream are available in three variations and can be the perfect gifts for a special someone. Either you want to write a thank you note or express your feelings, these hand cream comes in the ideal packaging for you to do so. Each of them have a different scent like: Chamomile, Orange or Pure Rose. The formula contains beauty ingredients like flowers and fruits extracts that will moisturize and soften your hands.

Jill Stuart Relaxing Body Oil – Limited Edition – 100 ml / 3.4 fl oz



The new Relaxing Body Oil features a blend of five oils like Peach Kernel Oil, Rose Hip Oil, Apricot Oil, Grape Seed Oil and Macadamia Nut Oil. It will help you relax if you add some of it in the bathtub when you are taking a warm bath. You will feel pampered and fresh afterwards.

Jill Stuart Relaxing Fragrance Gloss Spray – Limited Edition – 40 g

Is a new gloss spray that will give your hair a natural, healthy shine. It feels so light on the hair without feeling sticky. The formula has a sweet, subtle scent of white flowers that will linger in your hair for hours.

Enjoy more photos…