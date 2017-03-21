Hello cuties!

Another year, a new edition of La Mer Bronzing Powder… and I was quite anxious to see what they’ve come up with this year. La Mer Summer 2017 Bronzing Powder is a timeless, complexion-enhancing palette in four shades, ranging from light to darker shades which can be used separately for contouring, bronzing and highlighting or mixed together for a beautiful sun kissed glow.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

La Mer Summer 2017 Bronzing Powder

This velvet-to-the-touch pressed powder creates a look of glimmering sun-kissed glow at every destination, any day of the year. Harmonious and illuminating shades blend perfectly to highlight and contour the complexion. Escape into radiance with a sun-warmed, illuminated glow.

How to use: Sweep over forehead, cheeks, nose and chin for an instant, bronzed glow. For best results, use The Powder Brush to blend over areas where the sun naturally kisses the skin.