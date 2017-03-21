La Mer Summer 2017 Bronzing Powder

by Tavia, No comments yet

Hello cuties!

Another year, a new edition of La Mer Bronzing Powder… and I was quite anxious to see what they’ve come up with this year. La Mer Summer 2017 Bronzing Powder is a timeless, complexion-enhancing palette in four shades, ranging from light to darker shades which can be used separately for contouring, bronzing and highlighting or mixed together for a beautiful sun kissed glow.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

La Mer Summer 2017 Bronzing Powder

La Mer Bronzing Powder – New & Limited Edition – $85.00

This velvet-to-the-touch pressed powder creates a look of glimmering sun-kissed glow at every destination, any day of the year. Harmonious and illuminating shades blend perfectly to highlight and contour the complexion. Escape into radiance with a sun-warmed, illuminated glow.

How to use: Sweep over forehead, cheeks, nose and chin for an instant, bronzed glow. For best results, use The Powder Brush to blend over areas where the sun naturally kisses the skin.

Other articles you should check out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge