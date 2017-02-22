Hello beauties!

Lancome introduces a new variety of shades for Absolue Bx Makeup Liquid Foundation SPF 18 which offers a moderate to full coverage and is ideal for dry skin types. Absolutely replenished skin is achieved with this Pro-xylane™ enriched formula that help restore essential moisture and skin tonicity.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, @lancome-usa.com

Lancome Absolue Bx Makeup Liquid Foundation SPF 18 – New – $69.00

Benefits

Smoothes onto skin effortlessly without settling into lines and pores for a radiant, flawless complexion.

Restores vital moisture so skin looks and feels plump, smooth and comfortable all day.

Helps protect against free radicals and UV rays.

Technology

Color Clarity Cushion System™.

Silicon-free formula houses spherical fillers that keep pigment lifted on skin’s surface. Licorice extract helps lighten discolorations.

Patent-pending Pro-Xylane™ boosts and strengthens skins moisture content.

Bio-Network™: Wild Yam and Sea Algae Extract.

Vitamin E is an antioxidant; Glycerin hydrates the skin.

Shades:

Light Pink (New)

Canary (New)

Medium Yellow (New)

Bright Yellow (New)

Orange (New)

Dark Orange (New)

Medium Orange (New)

Tangerine (New)

Coral (Repromote)

Yellow Pattern (New)

Orange Metallic (New)

Enjoy…