Lancome introduces a new variety of shades for Absolue Bx Makeup Liquid Foundation SPF 18 which offers a moderate to full coverage and is ideal for dry skin types. Absolutely replenished skin is achieved with this Pro-xylane™ enriched formula that help restore essential moisture and skin tonicity.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, @lancome-usa.com

Lancome Absolue Bx Makeup Liquid Foundation SPF 18 – New – $69.00

Benefits

  • Smoothes onto skin effortlessly without settling into lines and pores for a radiant, flawless complexion.
  • Restores vital moisture so skin looks and feels plump, smooth and comfortable all day.
  • Helps protect against free radicals and UV rays.

Technology

  • Color Clarity Cushion System™.
  • Silicon-free formula houses spherical fillers that keep pigment lifted on skin’s surface. Licorice extract helps lighten discolorations.
  • Patent-pending Pro-Xylane™ boosts and strengthens skins moisture content.
  • Bio-Network™: Wild Yam and Sea Algae Extract.
  • Vitamin E is an antioxidant; Glycerin hydrates the skin.

Shades:

  • Light Pink (New)
  • Canary (New)
  • Medium Yellow (New)
  • Bright Yellow (New)
  • Orange (New)
  • Dark Orange (New)
  • Medium Orange (New)
  • Tangerine (New)
  • Coral (Repromote)
  • Yellow Pattern (New)
  • Orange Metallic (New)

