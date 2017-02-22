Hello beauties!
Lancome introduces a new variety of shades for Absolue Bx Makeup Liquid Foundation SPF 18 which offers a moderate to full coverage and is ideal for dry skin types. Absolutely replenished skin is achieved with this Pro-xylane™ enriched formula that help restore essential moisture and skin tonicity.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, @lancome-usa.com
Lancome Absolue Bx Makeup Liquid Foundation SPF 18 – New – $69.00
Benefits
- Smoothes onto skin effortlessly without settling into lines and pores for a radiant, flawless complexion.
- Restores vital moisture so skin looks and feels plump, smooth and comfortable all day.
- Helps protect against free radicals and UV rays.
Technology
- Color Clarity Cushion System™.
- Silicon-free formula houses spherical fillers that keep pigment lifted on skin’s surface. Licorice extract helps lighten discolorations.
- Patent-pending Pro-Xylane™ boosts and strengthens skins moisture content.
- Bio-Network™: Wild Yam and Sea Algae Extract.
- Vitamin E is an antioxidant; Glycerin hydrates the skin.
Shades:
- Light Pink (New)
- Canary (New)
- Medium Yellow (New)
- Bright Yellow (New)
- Orange (New)
- Dark Orange (New)
- Medium Orange (New)
- Tangerine (New)
- Coral (Repromote)
- Yellow Pattern (New)
- Orange Metallic (New)
Enjoy…
4 Comments
Thank you. Do u know if it is just for Usa again?
Now i see that it is not new foundation, just colours. Thank u.
Those are the actual names of the foundation shades? That is very strange. It doesn’t help one choose a shade. I’m ultra fair and yellow, so I guess I’d probably be Canary, but I wouldn’t want to wear a foundation called Tangerine or Orange–sounds very, very…orange…
Yes, those are the names, but unfortunately no indication of what that shade exactly means. 🙁