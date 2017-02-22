Lancome Click & Glow Highlighting Skin Fluid Swatches

Hello beauties!

Lancome introduces Click & Glow Highlighting Skin Fluid, a travel-friendly, radiant, cream-fluid highlighter that blends seamlessly into the skin for a touch of natural-looking glow. It comes in a variety of four shades and I have swatches to show you right after the jump. You can see how they perform on light and medium skin tone and easily decide which color suits you best. I absolutely love the applicator as it’s almost identical with Elizabeth Arden Bold Liquid Lipstick, so I know how it works and how well it performs.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Lancome Spring 2017 Click & Glow Highlighting Skin Fluid

Click & Glow Highlighting Skin Fluid makes highlighting easy. With just one click, you’re ready to highlight, enhance, and illuminate your features. Available in four shades for all skintones, its unique cream-fluid texture delivers the softness of a powder for a barely-there shimmer, and it builds coverage to the brilliant result you expect from a liquid highlighter.

Its custom flock-tipped applicator allows for effortless application directly onto the skin—achieving the most precise highlight, from the cheekbones to the Cupid’s bow. This lightweight formula provides a silky, thin veil of luminescent pearls for a smooth, radiant finish. Infused with glycerin (a natural humectant) and vitamin E to ensure that your healthy glow will wear comfortably on the skin.

Shades:

Amber Lights (rich amber bronze)

(rich amber bronze) Pink Lights (pearlescent pink)

(pearlescent pink) Rosegold Lights (warm rose gold)

(warm rose gold) Gold Lights (warm gold)

Enjoy the swatches…