Lancome Miracle CC Cushion Available Now!

Lancome Miracle CC Cushion (official info) is a subject that may seem old to some of you. I know they were launched for spring 2016 in some countries but they just hit UK counters this week! I had the pleasure of playing with the new Lancome Miracle CC Cushion last year when I also blogged about them. So, enough said about these new Lancome color-correcting primers, just check them out in person. I basically saw them launching before my eyes earlier this week at Selfridges. Curious thing is that I was told these are exclusively sold in the shop but today I just spotted them online as well. I do have some trust issues now!

Where to buy:

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Lancome.co.uk

US – Now at Lancome

A color-correcting primer in a cushion compact that instantly provides weightless color correction of any skin coloration concern and hydration for a bright, flawless complexion. Miracle CC Cushion – Color Correcting Primer features a perfectly pigmented formula that allows for buildable coverage to spot correct imperfections or all over correction. Available in four shades, these innovative cushions are designed to meet the main skin coloration concerns: redness, discoloration, dullness, and dark circles:

Purple cancels dullness and sallowness and neutralizes yellow skin tones;

Pinky Peach neutralizes overall darkness and conceals dark under eye circles;

Green neutralizes redness from acne, blotchy skin, or irritation.

Yellow, the most universal color corrector, matches any skin tone, neutralizing mild redness, dullness, and signs of fatigue.

It’s formulated with pine extract to correct uneven skin tone, glycerin for hydration and glow, and it leaves a fresh, cooling sensation on skin. Just layer it under your foundation for a non-cakey, transfer-free, skin-perfecting result.

