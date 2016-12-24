Lancome Spring 2017 Le Metallique Metallic Lip Lacquer

Hello beauties!

Lancome introduces a new line of metallic lip products and presents Le Metallique Lip Lacquer in a various of bold and edgy colors. I’m spotting a blue and a prune shade which really look interested and I’m curious to see how they swatch and perform. Are you excited about this collection?

A full-coverage, metallic lip lacquer with a rich, creamy texture that hugs your lips like a gloss and leaves them feeling hydrated.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at @sephora.com

Le Metallique Metallic Lip Lacquer – New – $22.00 ( Sephora Exclusive)

  • Polished Rose – metallic pink gold
  • Lavender Patina – metallic light lilac
  • Orange Ore – metallic tangerine
  • Magnetic Mauve – metallic dusty rose
  • Rouge Magma – metallic ruby red
  • Meteoric Violet – metallic wild orchid
  • Purple Onyx – metallic blackberry
  • Mirrored Nude – metallic pink champagne
  • Crystalized Cobalt – metallic cobalt blue
  • Brushed Gold – metallic pure gold
  • Iron Nude – metallic bronze nude
  • Molten Magenta – metallic wine

