Lancome Spring 2017 Le Metallique Metallic Lip Lacquer

Hello beauties!
Lancome introduces a new line of metallic lip products and presents Le Metallique Lip Lacquer in a various of bold and edgy colors. I’m spotting a blue and a prune shade which really look interested and I’m curious to see how they swatch and perform. Are you excited about this collection?
A full-coverage, metallic lip lacquer with a rich, creamy texture that hugs your lips like a gloss and leaves them feeling hydrated.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at @sephora.com
Le Metallique Metallic Lip Lacquer – New – $22.00 ( Sephora Exclusive)
- Polished Rose – metallic pink gold
- Lavender Patina – metallic light lilac
- Orange Ore – metallic tangerine
- Magnetic Mauve – metallic dusty rose
- Rouge Magma – metallic ruby red
- Meteoric Violet – metallic wild orchid
- Purple Onyx – metallic blackberry
- Mirrored Nude – metallic pink champagne
- Crystalized Cobalt – metallic cobalt blue
- Brushed Gold – metallic pure gold
- Iron Nude – metallic bronze nude
- Molten Magenta – metallic wine