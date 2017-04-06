Hello pretties!

I was the first one to post a sneak peek of Lancome Summer Swing 2017 Collection on Instagram over a month ago and now we can already find the new products in the stores.

Summer swing. A celebration of the strength and beauty of basking in the summer sun with your best friend. With sun-kissed cheeks and lips complemented with metallic accents on the eyes and nails. Summer Swing is the perfect way to celebrate the beauty of an endless summer.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, @lancome-usa.com

Lancome Summer 2017 Summer Swing Collection

Belle de Teint is designed for use as an allover bronzer, or the shades can be used separately as a contour or blush.

01 Patio Mediteraneen

02 Patio D’une Nuit D’Ete

Long-wearing, high-pigment metallic eyeshadow without the fuss. Le Metallique features a lightweight formula that glides smoothly onto your lids and dries comfortably for all-day wear.

01 Brisee Azure / Azure

03 Or / Gold

04 Bronze Rivage / Bronze

05 Mocha Swing / Mocha

At last, eyeliner that’s here to stay. Formulated for an intense eye look to withstand everything from tears to inclement weather, this waterproof eyeliner has a unique twist tip that never needs sharpening. Won’t skip, smudge or streak. The easy-glide, creamy texture helps you create any look you like

10 Bronze Folie

08 Bruns Frivole

07 Refflet Cobalt

06 Tempo Mediteraneen

Makeup Powder Brush #01 – $48.00

L’Absolu Rouge – $32.00

202 Nuit et Jour

264 Peut Etre

103 L’Esprit Libre

303 Reflet d’Argent

203 L’Echappee Belle

Enjoy more photos…