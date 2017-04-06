Hello pretties!
I was the first one to post a sneak peek of Lancome Summer Swing 2017 Collection on Instagram over a month ago and now we can already find the new products in the stores.
Summer swing. A celebration of the strength and beauty of basking in the summer sun with your best friend. With sun-kissed cheeks and lips complemented with metallic accents on the eyes and nails. Summer Swing is the perfect way to celebrate the beauty of an endless summer.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, @lancome-usa.com
Lancome Summer 2017 Summer Swing Collection
Belle de Teint Bronze & Blush Harmony – New & Limited Edition – $45.00
Belle de Teint is designed for use as an allover bronzer, or the shades can be used separately as a contour or blush.
- 01 Patio Mediteraneen
- 02 Patio D’une Nuit D’Ete
Le Metallique Liquid Eyeshadow – $29.00
Long-wearing, high-pigment metallic eyeshadow without the fuss. Le Metallique features a lightweight formula that glides smoothly onto your lids and dries comfortably for all-day wear.
- 01 Brisee Azure / Azure
- 03 Or / Gold
- 04 Bronze Rivage / Bronze
- 05 Mocha Swing / Mocha
Le Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner – $27.00
At last, eyeliner that’s here to stay. Formulated for an intense eye look to withstand everything from tears to inclement weather, this waterproof eyeliner has a unique twist tip that never needs sharpening. Won’t skip, smudge or streak. The easy-glide, creamy texture helps you create any look you like
- 10 Bronze Folie
- 08 Bruns Frivole
- 07 Refflet Cobalt
- 06 Tempo Mediteraneen
Makeup Powder Brush #01 – $48.00
L’Absolu Rouge – $32.00
- 202 Nuit et Jour
- 264 Peut Etre
Vernis in Love – $15.50
- 103 L’Esprit Libre
- 303 Reflet d’Argent
- 203 L’Echappee Belle
Enjoy more photos…