Lancome x Caroline de Maigret Midnight in Paris Palette

Hello pretties!

In 2017, Lancome invites Caroline de Maigret to reinvent, a night version, of her Mes Incontournables de Parisienne Palette released as part of Lancome Fall 2015 Collection (info, photos). The new Lancome Midnight in Paris by Caroline de Maigret is a limited edition makeup palette that will allow you to get that french effortless chic look that you see her wearing in the promo photos.



Caroline de Maigret concentrates in her new palette the intense blue shades or her favorite jeans, the effervescence of her sleepless nights and the pink shade of her favorite cocktail. Lancome Midnight in Paris Palette is a must-have accessory for your next evenings with its leather case grained with metallic reflections and its blue ribbon set with a silver buckle. The object of desire par excellence!

Availability

France Launch Date – 5 June 2017 @lancome.fr

Lancome Midnight in Paris Palette – Limited Edition – €80.20

The palette includes:

4 Eyeshadows in Denim Blue, Sky Grey, Dazzling Iron & Blue Chalk

Creamy Blush in Rose

Highlighter in Silver

3 Brow Shades in Sparkling Indigo, Midnight Blue & Onyx

Dual-ended Eye & Brow Brush

Large Mirror

Enjoy more photos…