Laura Mercier Set & Glow Trio 2017

Hello pretties!
Laura Mercier has launched Set & Glow Trio, a limited-edition, travel-size collection of best-selling loose powders plus a mini velour puff to set and finish your makeup with a radiant glow. You’ll find all the details right after the cut.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom
Laura Mercier Set & Glow Trio – Limited Edition – $45.00
Trio includes:
- Translucent Loose Setting Powder (0.33 oz.): a finely-milled setting powder with a touch of sheer coverage that sets makeup for all-day wear and gives skin a natural matte finish.
- Secret Brightening Powder for Under Eyes (0.04 oz.): a weightless undereye setting powder that won’t settle into fine lines and instantly brightens and sets undereye concealer for all-day wear.
- Mineral Illuminating Powder in Candlelight (0.19 oz.): a lightweight, rose-gold finishing powder with pearl and light-reflecting minerals that gives a healthy, radiant, allover glow to eyes, cheeks and face.
One Comment
So cool set!