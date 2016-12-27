Hello beauties!

Discover the new Laura Mercier Spring 2017 Joie de Vivre Collection which features three types of products for lips and face. The collection is available now online.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Laura Mercier Spring 2017 Joie de Vivre Collection

Windflash Cheek Color – $40.00

A sheer, ultra-lightweight baked powder gives skin a soft peach flush of monochromatic color that awakens all skin tones with a youthful touch of natural and healthy-looking colour. Windflush gives cheeks and eyes a soft peach veil of monochromatic color that looks lively, healthy and happy.

Velour Lovers Lip Color – $28.00

Innovative matte lipstick fuses delicate mattifying powders with moisturizing mango butter. It provides lips with a sensorial application experience that creates a smooth, velvety texture. Just a single swipe lasts all day without drying or leaving lips feeling chapped.

Shades:

Happy

Joy

Smile

Lip Pencil – $24.00

Firm enough to draw a precise thin line, yet soft enough to blend, the creamy formula glides on smoothly and comfortably. Prolong wear of all lip colors by applying a lip pencil first, which helps prevent bleeding, feathering or collecting in corners.

Shades:

Cassis

Grenadine

Punch

