Laura Mercier Spring 2017 Lightstruck Prismatic Glow Palette

by Tavia, No comments yet

Hello cuties!

Laura Mercier presents the new Lightstruck Prismatic Glow Palette for spring 2017 which features four lightweight, sheer, and blendable cream highlighters that interplay with light to reflect a prismatic glow.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now Exclusively at Sephora

Laura Mercier Lightstruck Prismatic Glow Palette – New & Limited Edition – $52.00 (Sephora Exclusive)

Customize and amp up your glow by layering the Lightstruck Prismatic Glow Palette’s blendable shades together, or wear them separately for a radiant glow. These diffused, multi-dimensional shades complement all skin tones.

For a discrete warm glow base, apply Aurora all over the face, cheeks, and eyes. For a refined glow, layer Reflect or Prism to add a chic sheen to your skin. For a special-effect glow, layer Beam or Ray to impart an iridescent reflection or wet-like dewiness.

Ingredients:

Isocetyl Stearate, Diisopropyl Adipate, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Mica, Polyethylene, Ethylhexyl Isononanoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Lauryl Methacrylate/Glycol Dimethacrylate Crosspolymer, CeraCarnauba/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Silica, Propylene Carbonate, TinOxide. May Contain (+/-): Ci 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), Ci 77491, Ci 77499 (Iron Oxides), Ci 75470 (Carmine).

Enjoy more photos…

Other articles you should check out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge