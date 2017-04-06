Hello beauties!

Famous bloggers and beauty gurus from all over the world have teamed up with MAC Cosmetics to release new lipstick shades. Each lipstick will only be sold in the region they are released, so you can check out the collaborations and country availability right after the jump. I hope I’ll be able to find the shades sold in the UK by the time I’ll get there and hopefully they won’t sold out too fast. 🙂

Availability

April 20th for LarLarLee and Gabriel Zamora lipsticks (North America). April 19th 2017 for Fleur de Force (UK), Alessandra (UK) lipsticks. April 2017 for Samantha Ravndahl (Canada) lipsticks. May 2017 for Marie (France). June 2017 for Caro Daur (Germany), The Real Fouz (Middle East). July 2017 for Vic Ceridono (Brazil), Nikkia Joy (Australia).

MAC 2017 Beauty Gurus Lipsticks

Lipstick – Limited Edition – $17.00 U.S. / $21.00 CAD