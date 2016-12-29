Hello beauties!
MAC Cosmetics celebrates Chinese New Year with a colorful collection, specially designed for this celebration with products in a limited edition packaging. The products are part of the permanent collection but they are revamped by a new packaging.
Availability
Europe Launch Date – 4 January 2017 exclusive at MAC online shops
MAC 2017 Chinese New Year Collection
Lipstick – €20.50
- Peach Blossom – frosted cool nude (Cremesheen) (Permanent)
- Dangerous – orangey-red matte (Retro Matte) (Permanent)
- Russian Red – intense bluish-red (Matte) (Permanent)
Year of the Rooster Eye Shadow x 9 – €39.00
- Mulch – red-brown with bronze pearl (Velvet) (Permanent)
- Honey Lush – bronze-dipped peach (Lustre) (Permanent)
- Wedge – soft muted beige-taupe (Matte) (Permanent)
- Print – muted grey with shimmer (Satin) (Permanent)
- Idol Eyes – silvered violet with gold (Lustre) (Permanent)
- Copperplate – muted mid-tone grey (Matte) (Permanent)
- Girlie – rosy-pink with subtle shimmer (Satin) (Permanent)
- Shale – mauve-plum with subtle shimmer (Satin) (Permanent)
- Sweet Lust – pinky-rose (Lustre) (Permanent)
Powder Blush – €25.00
- Fleur Power – soft bright pinkish-coral (Satin) (Permanent)
- Dame – sophisticated blue-pink (Satin) (Permanent)
Eye Brows – €19.50
- Lingering – soft taupe-brown
- Brunette – grey-brown
Penultimate Liner Rapidblack – €22.00
- Rapidblack – black (Permanent)
Prept + Prime Natural Radiance – €44.50
Enjoy more photos…