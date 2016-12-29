Hello beauties!

MAC Cosmetics celebrates Chinese New Year with a colorful collection, specially designed for this celebration with products in a limited edition packaging. The products are part of the permanent collection but they are revamped by a new packaging.

Availability

Europe Launch Date – 4 January 2017 exclusive at MAC online shops

MAC 2017 Chinese New Year Collection

Lipstick – €20.50

Peach Blossom – frosted cool nude (Cremesheen) (Permanent)

Dangerous – orangey-red matte (Retro Matte) (Permanent)

Russian Red – intense bluish-red (Matte) (Permanent)

Year of the Rooster Eye Shadow x 9 – €39.00

Mulch – red-brown with bronze pearl (Velvet) (Permanent)

Honey Lush – bronze-dipped peach (Lustre) (Permanent)

Wedge – soft muted beige-taupe (Matte) (Permanent)

Print – muted grey with shimmer (Satin) (Permanent)

Idol Eyes – silvered violet with gold (Lustre) (Permanent)

Copperplate – muted mid-tone grey (Matte) (Permanent)

Girlie – rosy-pink with subtle shimmer (Satin) (Permanent)

Shale – mauve-plum with subtle shimmer (Satin) (Permanent)

Sweet Lust – pinky-rose (Lustre) (Permanent)

Powder Blush – €25.00

Fleur Power – soft bright pinkish-coral (Satin) (Permanent)

Dame – sophisticated blue-pink (Satin) (Permanent)

Eye Brows – €19.50

Lingering – soft taupe-brown

Brunette – grey-brown

Penultimate Liner Rapidblack – €22.00

Rapidblack – black (Permanent)

Prept + Prime Natural Radiance – €44.50

