It’s time for a new MAC Prolongwear Long Last Lips Collection launching at the end of spring 2017. These are one of the most long-lasting lip colors I’ve ever come across with… there’s no mixing, brushing or smudging….the color remains on your lips from beginning to end. MAC Prolongwear Long Last Lips has a special formula, sealing the lip color and providing moisture and humidity at the same time. You’ll start with the liquid lipstick and then apply the clear gloss as a top coat to seal in the color.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – end April 2017 online @maccosmetics.com | 2 May 2017 in stores
Europe Launch Date – 24 April 2017 online | 2 May 2017 at MAC stores
MAC 2017 Pro Longwear Long-Last Lips Collection
Pro Longwear Long-Last Lips – €25.50
- Staunch Character – metallic taupe-grey
- Constant Companion – warm mid-tone nude
- Unchanging – soft neutral lilac pink
- Endless Possibilities – burnt coral-orange
- Stuck In Love – blushing mid-tone pink
- Immortally Yours – bright red rose
- Know No Bounds – deep bright magenta
- You + Me 4Eva – cocoa brown
- Single-Minded – deep dark blue-red
- Stuck On You – berry-red with gold
- Truly Timeless – mid-tone cool red
- Cling Peach – shimmering peach
- For Keeps – rose-plum with iridescence
- Perennial Rose – dusty pink with gold
- Lasting Lust – smoldering red
