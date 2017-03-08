MAC 2017 Pro Longwear Long-Last Lips

by Tavia

Hello pretties!

It’s time for a new MAC Prolongwear Long Last Lips Collection launching at the end of spring 2017. These are one of the most long-lasting lip colors I’ve ever come across with… there’s no mixing, brushing or smudging….the color remains on your lips from beginning to end. MAC Prolongwear Long Last Lips has a special formula, sealing the lip color and providing moisture and humidity at the same time. You’ll start with the liquid lipstick and then apply the clear gloss as a top coat to seal in the color.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – end April 2017 online @maccosmetics.com | 2 May 2017 in stores

Europe Launch Date – 24 April 2017 online | 2 May 2017 at MAC stores

MAC 2017 Pro Longwear Long-Last Lips Collection

Pro Longwear Long-Last Lips – €25.50

  • Staunch Character – metallic taupe-grey
  • Constant Companion – warm mid-tone nude
  • Unchanging – soft neutral lilac pink
  • Endless Possibilities – burnt coral-orange
  • Stuck In Love – blushing mid-tone pink
  • Immortally Yours – bright red rose
  • Know No Bounds – deep bright magenta
  • You + Me 4Eva – cocoa brown
  • Single-Minded – deep dark blue-red
  • Stuck On You – berry-red with gold
  • Truly Timeless – mid-tone cool red
  • Cling Peach – shimmering peach
  • For Keeps – rose-plum with iridescence
  • Perennial Rose – dusty pink with gold
  • Lasting Lust – smoldering red

Enjoy more photos…

