It’s time for a new MAC Prolongwear Long Last Lips Collection launching at the end of spring 2017. These are one of the most long-lasting lip colors I’ve ever come across with… there’s no mixing, brushing or smudging….the color remains on your lips from beginning to end. MAC Prolongwear Long Last Lips has a special formula, sealing the lip color and providing moisture and humidity at the same time. You’ll start with the liquid lipstick and then apply the clear gloss as a top coat to seal in the color.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – end April 2017 online @maccosmetics.com | 2 May 2017 in stores

Europe Launch Date – 24 April 2017 online | 2 May 2017 at MAC stores

MAC 2017 Pro Longwear Long-Last Lips Collection

Pro Longwear Long-Last Lips – €25.50

Staunch Character – metallic taupe-grey

– metallic taupe-grey Constant Companion – warm mid-tone nude

– warm mid-tone nude Unchanging – soft neutral lilac pink

– soft neutral lilac pink Endless Possibilities – burnt coral-orange

– burnt coral-orange Stuck In Love – blushing mid-tone pink

– blushing mid-tone pink Immortally Yours – bright red rose

– bright red rose Know No Bounds – deep bright magenta

– deep bright magenta You + Me 4Eva – cocoa brown

– cocoa brown Single-Minded – deep dark blue-red

– deep dark blue-red Stuck On You – berry-red with gold

– berry-red with gold Truly Timeless – mid-tone cool red

– mid-tone cool red Cling Peach – shimmering peach

– shimmering peach For Keeps – rose-plum with iridescence

– rose-plum with iridescence Perennial Rose – dusty pink with gold

– dusty pink with gold Lasting Lust – smoldering red

