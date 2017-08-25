Hello pretties!

Yesterday Instagram was on fire as MAC Cosmetics officially announced the upcoming MAC Aaliyah Collection. I’m sure fans will be super excited about MAC Aaliyah Summer 2018 Collection and I personally expect some gorgeous packaging.

Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Summer 2018 at MAC

MAC Aaliyah Collection for Summer 2018

I guess the other brands can dust it off and try again as I bet this collaboration is going to be awesome. Another queen that finally gets her own MAC Collection. It was about time!