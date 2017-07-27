Hello beauties!

I wanted to blog about MAC Advanced Brush Kit for over a week now. I spotted the kit online at Selfridges when it launched, but it was already sold out, when I wanted to publish my post. I kept checking the website ever since and when they re-stock the brush kit was immediately sold out. Yesterday I went to Selfridges for a shopping session as you saw on my Instagram, so I couldn’t pass by MAC counter without checking the availability of MAC Advanced Brush Kit. They still have it in store, for a limited time as well, so if you can’t get it online, pay them a visit. It is already sold out on MAC Cosmetics website as well, but who knows, maybe they will re-stock.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges

MAC Advanced Brush Kit – New – £45.00

Features a selection of blending and shading brushes for advanced make-up application, all with short handles for portability. Including the 130SE Short Duo Fibre Brush, 159SE Duo Fibre Blush Brush, 275SE Medium Angled Shading Brush, 219SE Pencil Brush, 231SE Small Shader Brush and 210SE Precise Eye Liner Brush, housed in a limited-edition metallic zipper bag, it’s a must for any beauty-lover.

