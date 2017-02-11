MAC Betty Boop Lipstick for 2017 Valentine’s Day

Hello beauties!

MAC Cosmetics celebrates this year’s Valentine’s Day by launching Betty Boop Lipstick. The new limited edition sexy red color is inspired by the iconic cartoon diva Betty Boop. I don’t know how many of my young followers know that Betty Boop was actually modeled after an Afro American singer in the 20s named Ester Jones.



Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 14 February 2017 online @maccosmetics.com



MAC Betty Boop Valentine’s Day 2017 Lipstick

Betty Boop Lipstick – Limited Edition – $17.00 US / $21.00 CAD