MAC Dahhlinggg Mariah Carey Lipstick Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello babes!

Like many out there, I was into MAC Holiday 2016 Mariah Carey Collection (info, photos) from the moment I saw the sneak peek photos. With a bling bling, glittery silver packaging like this and nude colors, I knew right away I had so save some money. I already told you how I got to buy only a few products from this collection and what adventure that was. 🙂 Like any makeup junkie of MAC fan, I was definitely swiped away by what I name “one of the most appropriate holiday packaging” and that gorgeous butterfly packaging on the lipsticks. This collection was sold out in a bling of an eye in most countries, and the star products didn’t take more than a few days to disappear off counters even here in Romania. MAC Dahhlinggg lipstick was one of the two lip colors I had to check from my wishlist so I was extremely happy that I could find it available (as the last piece) a few days after the collection launched. None of the products from this collection benefit from MUA discount, so you’ll just have to get it at full price, no matter what.

MAC Dahhlinggg! Lipstick ($20.00 / 99.00 Lei for 0.10 oz.) is officially described as a pinky peach with a cremesheen finish. I personally see it as a light pinky-peach with slightly warm undertones and a natural sheen. On me it had semi-opaque color coverage which didn’t apply quite even on my lips. On some parts it looked streaky, showing on and settling into lip lines.

The coverage is slightly buildable, but definitely not what I’d call a fully pigmented and opaque. The texture was very thin and tended to melt on my lips when applied. It glided on easily across the lips without tugging but felt a little bit slippery though. In combination with my light skin tone, this color really “erases” my lips if I can say so, as it looks pretty close to my skin tone and makes me look like I’d have some concealer applied on my lips. I mean I’ve seen other lip swatches and girls with medium skin tones that would wear this color and look absolutely beautiful, but on me it just looks too pale.

I definitely wanted to have this shade, I usually prefer neutrals and pinkish lip colors, but I’m pretty disappointed on how it looks on me. I feel so much more comfortable wearing it, applied over a base of light brown lip pencil as I feel it intensifies the color a bit. I wanted to pair this lip color with a brown smokey eye look, so if I use just a tone of a darker foundation it really that desired effect on my lips.

I’m not very keen on the cremesheen finish, but I do prefer it overall, from all of MAC lipstick finishes. On me every cremesheen finish lipstick tended to settle into my lip lines and they don’t feel that much hydrating.

I got about three hours wear with this formula and even less when I had a meal. It felt mostly comfortable throughout the wear but with a slightly dry feel towards the end.

