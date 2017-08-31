Hello pretties!

As you know there’s a new MAC Nicki Minaj Fall 2017 Collection coming our way next month. Actually the collection features two new and limited edition shades of Amplified Lipsticks plus an entire range of nude lip colors. You can check out the promo photos here but if you are interested in new photos, I have them bellow. Instagram is full of swatches as well in case you haven’t seen them already. Tomorrow the collection launches in UK so I’ll try to be at MAC counter. Hopefully I can make some swatches for you and give you a first impression so keep on eye on my Instagram. I don’t know yet what I’m going to buy! 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 21 September 2017 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom

UK & Ireland Launch Date – 1 September 2017 at MAC Cosmetics | September 2017 at Selfridges, Harrods

Japan Launch Date – 15 September 2017

MAC Nicki Minaj Fall 2017 Nude Collection

Nicki Minaj Lipstick – Limited Edition – $17.50 / €21.00

Nicki’s Nude – soft corally pink (Amplified)

– soft corally pink (Amplified) The Pinkprint – mid-tone creamy pink (Amplified)

Lipstick – $17.50 / €21.00

Pretty Please – pale pink pearl (lustre) (permanent)

– pale pink pearl (lustre) (permanent) Gossamer Wing – dirty beige with gold pearl (lustre)

– dirty beige with gold pearl (lustre) 2N – creamy light pink (lustre)

– creamy light pink (lustre) Playing Koi – pale clean pink nude (satin)

– pale clean pink nude (satin) Crème d’Nude – pale muted peach beige (cremesheen) (permanent)

– pale muted peach beige (cremesheen) (permanent) Japanese Maple – frosted light beige (cremesheen) (permanent)

– frosted light beige (cremesheen) (permanent) Bare Bling – light peachy nude (amplified)

– light peachy nude (amplified) Stripped – light, dirty peachy beige (matte)

– light, dirty peachy beige (matte) The Right Note – warm sandy nude (cremesheen)

– warm sandy nude (cremesheen) A Girl’s Got Needs – warm-toned yellow brown (matte)

– warm-toned yellow brown (matte) Patisserie – sheer creamy neutral pink (lustre) (permanent)

– sheer creamy neutral pink (lustre) (permanent) Mmmmmm – dirty rose nude (amplified)

– dirty rose nude (amplified) Bosom Friend – sheer pinky nude with fine pearl (cremesheen)

– sheer pinky nude with fine pearl (cremesheen) Baby’s All Right – cool-toned neutral pink (matte)

– cool-toned neutral pink (matte) Age/Sex/Location – dirty mid-tone nude (matte)

– dirty mid-tone nude (matte) Easy Babe – dirty latte brown (matte)

– dirty latte brown (matte) Derrière – dirty mid-tone yellow brown (matte)

– dirty mid-tone yellow brown (matte) Among the Fireflies – soft mocha (cremesheen)

Lipglass – $17.00 / €20.00

Under the Sheets – light nude with gold pearl

– light nude with gold pearl N-U-D-E – sheer pinky nude

– sheer pinky nude Please Me – muted rosy tinted pink (permanent)

– muted rosy tinted pink (permanent) Beaux – warm brown (permanent)

– warm brown (permanent) Spice – mid-tone neutral nude (permanent)

– mid-tone neutral nude (permanent) Spite – muted plum taupe brown (permanent)

Lip Pencil – Permanent – $17.50 / €18.00

Naked Liner – light neutral

– light neutral Spice – pink cinnamon stick

– pink cinnamon stick Stripdown – creamy brown beige

– creamy brown beige Boldly Bare – dirty red brown

– dirty red brown Soar – mid-tone pinkish brown

– mid-tone pinkish brown Hover – rich caramel brown

– rich caramel brown Cork – muted gold brown

– muted gold brown Whirl – dirty rose

Enjoy more photos…