Hello pretties!
As you know there’s a new MAC Nicki Minaj Fall 2017 Collection coming our way next month. Actually the collection features two new and limited edition shades of Amplified Lipsticks plus an entire range of nude lip colors. You can check out the promo photos here but if you are interested in new photos, I have them bellow. Instagram is full of swatches as well in case you haven’t seen them already. Tomorrow the collection launches in UK so I’ll try to be at MAC counter. Hopefully I can make some swatches for you and give you a first impression so keep on eye on my Instagram. I don’t know yet what I’m going to buy! 🙂
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 21 September 2017 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom
UK & Ireland Launch Date – 1 September 2017 at MAC Cosmetics | September 2017 at Selfridges, Harrods
Japan Launch Date – 15 September 2017
MAC Nicki Minaj Fall 2017 Nude Collection
Nicki Minaj Lipstick – Limited Edition – $17.50 / €21.00
- Nicki’s Nude – soft corally pink (Amplified)
- The Pinkprint – mid-tone creamy pink (Amplified)
Lipstick – $17.50 / €21.00
- Pretty Please – pale pink pearl (lustre) (permanent)
- Gossamer Wing – dirty beige with gold pearl (lustre)
- 2N – creamy light pink (lustre)
- Playing Koi – pale clean pink nude (satin)
- Crème d’Nude – pale muted peach beige (cremesheen) (permanent)
- Japanese Maple – frosted light beige (cremesheen) (permanent)
- Bare Bling – light peachy nude (amplified)
- Stripped – light, dirty peachy beige (matte)
- The Right Note – warm sandy nude (cremesheen)
- A Girl’s Got Needs – warm-toned yellow brown (matte)
- Patisserie – sheer creamy neutral pink (lustre) (permanent)
- Mmmmmm – dirty rose nude (amplified)
- Bosom Friend – sheer pinky nude with fine pearl (cremesheen)
- Baby’s All Right – cool-toned neutral pink (matte)
- Age/Sex/Location – dirty mid-tone nude (matte)
- Easy Babe – dirty latte brown (matte)
- Derrière – dirty mid-tone yellow brown (matte)
- Among the Fireflies – soft mocha (cremesheen)
Lipglass – $17.00 / €20.00
- Under the Sheets – light nude with gold pearl
- N-U-D-E – sheer pinky nude
- Please Me – muted rosy tinted pink (permanent)
- Beaux – warm brown (permanent)
- Spice – mid-tone neutral nude (permanent)
- Spite – muted plum taupe brown (permanent)
Lip Pencil – Permanent – $17.50 / €18.00
- Naked Liner – light neutral
- Spice – pink cinnamon stick
- Stripdown – creamy brown beige
- Boldly Bare – dirty red brown
- Soar – mid-tone pinkish brown
- Hover – rich caramel brown
- Cork – muted gold brown
- Whirl – dirty rose
Enjoy more photos…