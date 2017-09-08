Hello cuties!

These new MAC Select Extra Dimension x 2 Compacts just dropped now online. As soon I saw them I hurried here to give you the news! No time to waste, check them out right after the break!

Two runway must-have compacts that include Extra Dimension Skinfinish and Extra Dimension Blush, available to MAC Select members ONLY!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Select Extra Dimension x 2 Compact Fall 2017

MAC Select Extra Dimension x 2 Compact – New – $35.00

Two new Extra Dimension x2 Compacts are our Artists’ current backstage secret weapons. These runway must-haves include a new shade of Extra Dimension Skinfinish and Extra Dimension Blush in each, and are available in limited supply to MAC Select Members ONLY. Both compacts deliver a luminous, well-defined finish to skin.

Preferred (golden champagne) / Private Reserved (soft pinky peach)

(golden champagne) / (soft pinky peach) Superb (soft peachy nude with multi-dimensional shimmer) / Selected (midtone warm rose)

I bet these are going to be sold out so faaaaast! Hurry!

