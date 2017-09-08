Hello cuties!
These new MAC Select Extra Dimension x 2 Compacts just dropped now online. As soon I saw them I hurried here to give you the news! No time to waste, check them out right after the break!
Two runway must-have compacts that include Extra Dimension Skinfinish and Extra Dimension Blush, available to MAC Select members ONLY!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics
MAC Select Extra Dimension x 2 Compact Fall 2017
MAC Select Extra Dimension x 2 Compact – New – $35.00
Two new Extra Dimension x2 Compacts are our Artists’ current backstage secret weapons. These runway must-haves include a new shade of Extra Dimension Skinfinish and Extra Dimension Blush in each, and are available in limited supply to MAC Select Members ONLY. Both compacts deliver a luminous, well-defined finish to skin.
- Preferred (golden champagne) / Private Reserved (soft pinky peach)
- Superb (soft peachy nude with multi-dimensional shimmer) / Selected (midtone warm rose)
I bet these are going to be sold out so faaaaast! Hurry!
SHOP THIS POST
Enjoy more photos…