Hello pretties!

MAC Lightful C line gets a new product starting next month as I already announced about a week ago on Instagram. Except the five shades of MAC Lightful Quick Finish Cushion Compact SPF 50 there will also be released a new and limited edition Laser Cushion Compact but I do believe that may be Asia exclusive. You can check out the photo on my Instagram profile.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – March 2017

International Launch Date – March 2017

MAC Spring 2017 Lightful Quick Finish Cushion Compact

MAC Lightful Quick Finish Cushion Compact Powder SPF 50 – 12 ml

It comes with an innovative liquid-like satin texture that allows the skin to breathe through the makeup and also achieve a moderate concealing effect with a special Japanese air cushion puff that allows you to gently tap it on the skin for a perfect blurring effect. It hides small flaws and skin imperfections while creating a long-lasting makeup without any dull effect. Its formula is perfect for those who live in a humid climate and offers a long-term wear.

Extra Light

Light

Light Plus

Medium

Medium Plush

In Japan there will also be released a limited edition of MAC Lightful Bright White C Laser Air Cushion Powder SPF 50 and I believe it will be an universal shade.

Enjoy more photos…