MAC Spring 2017 Velvetease Lip Pencil Kits

Hello sweeties!

Have you seen the new MAC Velvetease Lip Pencil Kits for spring 2017? Well they are currently available online for a limited time. Do check them out!

For a limited time, indulge in this tempting offer of $29.50 for a kit of three Velvetease Lip Pencils ($63 value). Four kits to choose from. Velvetease Lip Pencil delivers the vivid colour impact of a lipstick with the ease of a mechanical pencil…no sharpener required. Rich and matte with a smooth, clean finish.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at @maccosmetics.com

Velveteae Lip Pencil Kit – Limited Edition – $29.50 ($63.00 Value)

  • Tease Me/Just My Type/Just Add Romance – light pink/Clean blue fuchsia/Deep red
  • Frolic/Promise Me/Oh Honey – mid-tone peachy pink/Soft beige nude/Warm chocolate
  • Aim to Please/Reddy To Go/Velvet Teen – dirty mauvey brown/Deep brick red/Deep blackened plum
  • Temper Tantrum/Lover’s Lane/Anything Goes – bright orange coral/Deep orange/Rosy fuchsia

