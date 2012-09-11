MAC Studio Perfect SPF 15 Foundation with Moisture Fusion Complex – Asia Exclusive!

Hello beauties!
MAC has recently released a new product Asia Exclusive, the new MAC Studio Perfect SPF 15 Foundation. I’ve heard about this launch a few months ago but I wasn’t sure if the product will be released separately or included in one of the seasonal collection. The new foundation was specially designed for the complexion of Asian women. The product was developed in Japan and is suitable for all skin types.
Availability
Japan Launch Date – now @maccosmetics.co. jp
MAC Studio Perfect SPF 15 Foundation – 13 g – Permanent
Available in 9 shades:
- NC 15
- NC 20
- NC 25
- NC 30
- NC 35
- NC 37
- NC40
- NC 42
- NC 45
Studio Perfect Compact Empty – Permanent
This new compact contains a mirror and a sponge and has the perfect size for a product refill. You can choose a powder or a foundation, they will both fit into this matte black compact.
Brush – Permanent
- #129 SH Powder/ Blush Brush
Will it sell in USA?
What do you understand by Asia Exclusive? :)For the moment I know it will be available only in Asia! I have not info regarding its release on US market.
Tavia you’re ignorant as hell! Just because the product is marketed to Asia exclusively doesn’t mean people outside of Asia can’t purchase it! LOL. Trust me, many things I buy are supposed to be exclusive to certain areas, particularaly Japan, and I buy these products often with no issue at all so, just because it SAYS Asia exclusive DOES NOT MEAN only people in Asia can purchase it! Quit being so rude to someone when YOU are the one who is ignorant!
Shannon, it might happen that Asia Exclusive products can be purchased elsewhere afterwards, but when a collection/ product launches and I get the information that will only be launched in Asia, I’m asked to write it like this. I’m sorry if you think that I’m ignorant or rude by stating this. If later on it will be sold on other markets that’s even better. I never said that if a product is market Asia exclusive, people outside of Asia can’t buy it. I myself get Asia exclusive products from time to time. I just want to say that is launching in Asia, I dunno where you saw that I was ignorant and rude. Sometimes people don’t even read the article and ask questions that are easily answered inside the article. When I post an Asia exclusive launch I post it like I receive the info, if it will sell in a few months somewhere else or if people have their methods of purchasing it that’s amazing. At the time I’m posting the info, the product is stated as Asia exclusive.