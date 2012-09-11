MAC Studio Perfect SPF 15 Foundation with Moisture Fusion Complex – Asia Exclusive!

Hello beauties!

MAC has recently released a new product Asia Exclusive, the new MAC Studio Perfect SPF 15 Foundation. I’ve heard about this launch a few months ago but I wasn’t sure if the product will be released separately or included in one of the seasonal collection. The new foundation was specially designed for the complexion of Asian women. The product was developed in Japan and is suitable for all skin types.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – now @maccosmetics.co. jp

Find out more right after the jump.

MAC Studio Perfect SPF 15 Foundation – 13 g – Permanent

Available in 9 shades:

NC 15

NC 20

NC 25

NC 30

NC 35

NC 37

NC40

NC 42

NC 45

Studio Perfect Compact Empty – Permanent

This new compact contains a mirror and a sponge and has the perfect size for a product refill. You can choose a powder or a foundation, they will both fit into this matte black compact.

Brush – Permanent

#129 SH Powder/ Blush Brush

More photos…