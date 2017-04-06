Hello beauties!
MAC Summer 2017 Extra Dimension new collection extension has just hit online stores today. Do check out the new and permanent beauty products!
Our fan-favourite, incandescent Extra Dimension formula is amping up the innovation with new permanent shades of Extra Dimension Blush. From soft pastels to corals and plums, it delivers textures that reflect light, leaving a smooth second-skin finish. Also back and here to stay is Extra Dimension Skinfinish, with its renowned shimmering high-shine effect, in three bestselling shades. Use the 127 Split Fibre Face Brush and 128 Split Fibre Cheek Brush to deliver professional results.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 6 April 2017 online @maccosmetics.com, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Saks
MAC Summer 2017 Extra Dimension Collection
Extra Dimension Blush – Permanent – $28.00 U.S. / $33.00 CAD
- Into the Pink – soft pastel pink
- Sweets for My Sweet – mid-tone yellow pink
- Rosy Cheeks – mid-tone muted blue fuchsia
- Hushed Tone – neutralized pink peach
- Just a Pinch – apricot
- Cheeky Bits – mid-tone pinky coral
- Wrapped Candy – plum
- Fairly Precious – light pinky champagne
- Telling Glow – bright coral
- Hard to Get – warm burgundy brown
Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Permanent – $33.00 U.S. / $38.00 CAD
- Oh, Darling – metallic gold
- Glow With It – soft peachy nude with multi-dimensional shimmer
- Superb – patina bronze
Brush – Permanent
- 127 Split Fibre Face ($35.00 U.S. / $42.00 CAD)
- 128 Split Fibre Cheek ($35.00 U.S. / $42.00 CAD)
Enjoy more photos…