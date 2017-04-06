Hello beauties!

MAC Summer 2017 Extra Dimension new collection extension has just hit online stores today. Do check out the new and permanent beauty products!

Our fan-favourite, incandescent Extra Dimension formula is amping up the innovation with new permanent shades of Extra Dimension Blush. From soft pastels to corals and plums, it delivers textures that reflect light, leaving a smooth second-skin finish. Also back and here to stay is Extra Dimension Skinfinish, with its renowned shimmering high-shine effect, in three bestselling shades. Use the 127 Split Fibre Face Brush and 128 Split Fibre Cheek Brush to deliver professional results.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 6 April 2017 online @maccosmetics.com, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Saks

MAC Summer 2017 Extra Dimension Collection

Extra Dimension Blush – Permanent – $28.00 U.S. / $33.00 CAD Into the Pink – soft pastel pink

– soft pastel pink Sweets for My Sweet – mid-tone yellow pink

– mid-tone yellow pink Rosy Cheeks – mid-tone muted blue fuchsia

– mid-tone muted blue fuchsia Hushed Tone – neutralized pink peach

– neutralized pink peach Just a Pinch – apricot

– apricot Cheeky Bits – mid-tone pinky coral

– mid-tone pinky coral Wrapped Candy – plum

– plum Fairly Precious – light pinky champagne

– light pinky champagne Telling Glow – bright coral

– bright coral Hard to Get – warm burgundy brown

Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Permanent – $33.00 U.S. / $38.00 CAD Oh, Darling – metallic gold

– metallic gold Glow With It – soft peachy nude with multi-dimensional shimmer

– soft peachy nude with multi-dimensional shimmer Superb – patina bronze

Brush – Permanent 127 Split Fibre Face ($35.00 U.S. / $42.00 CAD)

($35.00 U.S. / $42.00 CAD) 128 Split Fibre Cheek ($35.00 U.S. / $42.00 CAD)

Enjoy more photos…