This year MAC Summer 2017 Eyes On MAC Collections, brings among the usual palette, four new entries for the Eyes x 9 Palettes. Do check them out right after the jump. If the launch date for Europe is set for 13 May, I believe these could be available in the U.S. since April.

Creating your own bespoke eyes has never been easier. These well-edited eyes x 9 and eyes x 15 palettes feature a wave of coordinated hues offering countless combinations. Four new eyes x 9 palettes join old favorites, featuring rich, smoky browns, frosty metallics, red-hot shades and lush tropical-inspired hues. What’s more, eyes x 9 is packaged in pocket-sized compacts for easy portability.

Availability

Europe Launch Date – mid May 2017 at MAC Locations

MAC Summer 2017 Eyes On MAC Collection

Warm Neutral Eye Shadow x 15 Palette – €116.00

Hey – metallic coral (Veluxe Pearl)

– metallic coral (Veluxe Pearl) Warm Breeze – pastel coral (Satin)

– pastel coral (Satin) Gingersnap – deep rosy pink (Frost)

– deep rosy pink (Frost) Dark Brew – deep chocolate with pink pearl (Velvet)

– deep chocolate with pink pearl (Velvet) Dance In The Dark – dark brown (Matte)

– dark brown (Matte) Brule – soft creamy-beige (Satin)

– soft creamy-beige (Satin) Vanilla Extract – soft warm yellow beige (Frost)

– soft warm yellow beige (Frost) Honey Lust – bronze-dipped peach (Lustre)

– bronze-dipped peach (Lustre) Amber Lights – peachy-brown with shimmer (Frost)

– peachy-brown with shimmer (Frost) Saddle – golden orange brown (Matte)

– golden orange brown (Matte) Lemon Tart – metallic gold (Veluxe Pearl)

– metallic gold (Veluxe Pearl) Butterfudge – dirty mocha with gold pearl (Satin)

– dirty mocha with gold pearl (Satin) Creative Copper – frosted gold (Lustre)

– frosted gold (Lustre) Unwind – dirty olive (Veluxe Pearl)

– dirty olive (Veluxe Pearl) Divine Decadence – soft bronze (Velvet)

In The Flesh Eye Shadow x 15 Palette – €116.00

Glam Gold – coppery yellow gold (Satin)

– coppery yellow gold (Satin) Copperfield – peachy beige (Satin)

– peachy beige (Satin) Elemental – cool wheat nude (Matte)

– cool wheat nude (Matte) Nutrelle – muted apricot (Matte)

– muted apricot (Matte) Rustique – cool pinky beige (Matte)

– cool pinky beige (Matte) Naked Lights – light neutral slate (Matte)

– light neutral slate (Matte) Cumulus – dirty grey charcoal (Frost)

– dirty grey charcoal (Frost) Beaded – light golden beige (Frost)

– light golden beige (Frost) Indiscretion – dirty mauve (Lustre)

– dirty mauve (Lustre) Black Factor – dark chocolate (Matte)

– dark chocolate (Matte) Cast Iron – matte charcoal (Matte)

– matte charcoal (Matte) Sandstone – cool grey beige (Matte)

– cool grey beige (Matte) Luxury Cachet – cool pewter (Frost)

– cool pewter (Frost) Tempting – rich coco (Lustre)

– rich coco (Lustre) Carbon – black (Matte)

Semi-Sweet Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00

Drawing A Blanc – creamy beige (Matte)

– creamy beige (Matte) Bamboo – light beige with peach (Matte)

– light beige with peach (Matte) Dance In The Dark – dark brown (Matte)

– dark brown (Matte) Outre – mustardy-brown (Matte)

– mustardy-brown (Matte) Mocha Minded – chocolate brown (Matte)

– chocolate brown (Matte) Everyone’s Darling – warm wine burgundy (Matte)

– warm wine burgundy (Matte) Pink Sienna – cool neutral pink (Matte)

– cool neutral pink (Matte) Persuade – mid-tone cool grey brown (Matte)

– mid-tone cool grey brown (Matte) Carbon – intense black (Matte)

Solar Glow Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00

Sugared – light frosty pink (Lustre)

– light frosty pink (Lustre) Moon Rock – frosty bright white (Veluxe Pearl)

– frosty bright white (Veluxe Pearl) Blackberry – muted burgundy-plum brown (Matte)

– muted burgundy-plum brown (Matte) Lunar Cycle – frosty muted teal (Frost)

– frosty muted teal (Frost) Copper Aura – pastel coral (Lustre)

– pastel coral (Lustre) Quarry – soft muted plum-brown (Matte)

– soft muted plum-brown (Matte) Cosmic – taupe (Frost)

– taupe (Frost) Metal – mauve soft lilac (Frost)

– mauve soft lilac (Frost) Soot – cool gray (Velvet)

Red-Hot Times Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00

Vanilla – peachy-ivory with reflects (Velvet)

– peachy-ivory with reflects (Velvet) Get Closer – muted yellow orange (Satin)

– muted yellow orange (Satin) Frock Talk – blackened cherry (Veluxe Pearl)

– blackened cherry (Veluxe Pearl) For Your Pleasure – muted neutral pink (Matte)

– muted neutral pink (Matte) Carnal Charm – bright yellow red (Matte)

– bright yellow red (Matte) Fuchsia Fury – mid-tone red pink (Satin)

– mid-tone red pink (Satin) Bijou – bright blue pink (Matte)

– bright blue pink (Matte) Lover In Me – deep royal blue (Satin)

– deep royal blue (Satin) Shadowy Lady – blackened plum (Matte)

Tropic Cool Times Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00

Fresh Blade – pale frosted yellow (Veluxe Pearl)

– pale frosted yellow (Veluxe Pearl) Bright-Sided – canary yellow (Satin)

– canary yellow (Satin) Lemon Rush – bright yellow lime green (Matte)

– bright yellow lime green (Matte) Lady Grey – soft muted grey-green (Satin)

– soft muted grey-green (Satin) Neoprene Green – kelly green with pearl (Veluxe Pearl)

– kelly green with pearl (Veluxe Pearl) She’s a Model – blackened teal with pearl (Lustre)

– blackened teal with pearl (Lustre) Liquid Sky – cerulean blue (Matte)

– cerulean blue (Matte) Blue Envy – frosty royal blue (Veluxe Pearl)

– frosty royal blue (Veluxe Pearl) Grey Horizon – deep blue grey (Matte)

Amber Times Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00

Georgia Peach – dirty rose pink (Matte)

– dirty rose pink (Matte) Cozy Grey – cool grey (Matte)

– cool grey (Matte) Creative Copper – light beige (Lustre)

– light beige (Lustre) Cork – muted golden brown (Satin)

– muted golden brown (Satin) Ricepaper – peachy gold with shimmer (Frost)

– peachy gold with shimmer (Frost) Kitties – pale bronze (Frost)

– pale bronze (Frost) Aromatic – matte brown (Matte)

– matte brown (Matte) Don’t Tell – sparkly brown (Lustre)

– sparkly brown (Lustre) Pepper Please – sparkly bronze copper brown (Velvet)

Burgundy Times Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00

Noir – deep black brown with gold pearls (Velvet)

– deep black brown with gold pearls (Velvet) Honey Lust – bronze-dipped peach (Lustre)

– bronze-dipped peach (Lustre) Quarry – soft muted plum brown (Matte)

– soft muted plum brown (Matte) Antiqued – ash brown with bronze (Veluxe Pearl)

– ash brown with bronze (Veluxe Pearl) Star Violet – pinky brown plum (Veluxe Pearl)

– pinky brown plum (Veluxe Pearl) Haux – soft muted rosy brown (Satin)

– soft muted rosy brown (Satin) Embark – intense reddish brown (Matte)

– intense reddish brown (Matte) Sketch – burgundy with red shimmer (Velvet)

– burgundy with red shimmer (Velvet) Poppyseed – mid-tone mauvey nude (Satin)

Brushes

212 Flat Definer – flat shaped, defines eyes – €25.00

– flat shaped, defines eyes – €25.00 287 Duo Fibre Eye Shadow – rounded, double-chiseled paddleshaped – €32.00

