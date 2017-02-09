Hello cuties!
This year MAC Summer 2017 Eyes On MAC Collections, brings among the usual palette, four new entries for the Eyes x 9 Palettes. Do check them out right after the jump. If the launch date for Europe is set for 13 May, I believe these could be available in the U.S. since April.
Creating your own bespoke eyes has never been easier. These well-edited eyes x 9 and eyes x 15 palettes feature a wave of coordinated hues offering countless combinations. Four new eyes x 9 palettes join old favorites, featuring rich, smoky browns, frosty metallics, red-hot shades and lush tropical-inspired hues. What’s more, eyes x 9 is packaged in pocket-sized compacts for easy portability.
Availability
Europe Launch Date – mid May 2017 at MAC Locations
MAC Summer 2017 Eyes On MAC Collection
Warm Neutral Eye Shadow x 15 Palette – €116.00
- Hey – metallic coral (Veluxe Pearl)
- Warm Breeze – pastel coral (Satin)
- Gingersnap – deep rosy pink (Frost)
- Dark Brew – deep chocolate with pink pearl (Velvet)
- Dance In The Dark – dark brown (Matte)
- Brule – soft creamy-beige (Satin)
- Vanilla Extract – soft warm yellow beige (Frost)
- Honey Lust – bronze-dipped peach (Lustre)
- Amber Lights – peachy-brown with shimmer (Frost)
- Saddle – golden orange brown (Matte)
- Lemon Tart – metallic gold (Veluxe Pearl)
- Butterfudge – dirty mocha with gold pearl (Satin)
- Creative Copper – frosted gold (Lustre)
- Unwind – dirty olive (Veluxe Pearl)
- Divine Decadence – soft bronze (Velvet)
In The Flesh Eye Shadow x 15 Palette – €116.00
- Glam Gold – coppery yellow gold (Satin)
- Copperfield – peachy beige (Satin)
- Elemental – cool wheat nude (Matte)
- Nutrelle – muted apricot (Matte)
- Rustique – cool pinky beige (Matte)
- Naked Lights – light neutral slate (Matte)
- Cumulus – dirty grey charcoal (Frost)
- Beaded – light golden beige (Frost)
- Indiscretion – dirty mauve (Lustre)
- Black Factor – dark chocolate (Matte)
- Cast Iron – matte charcoal (Matte)
- Sandstone – cool grey beige (Matte)
- Luxury Cachet – cool pewter (Frost)
- Tempting – rich coco (Lustre)
- Carbon – black (Matte)
Semi-Sweet Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00
- Drawing A Blanc – creamy beige (Matte)
- Bamboo – light beige with peach (Matte)
- Dance In The Dark – dark brown (Matte)
- Outre – mustardy-brown (Matte)
- Mocha Minded – chocolate brown (Matte)
- Everyone’s Darling – warm wine burgundy (Matte)
- Pink Sienna – cool neutral pink (Matte)
- Persuade – mid-tone cool grey brown (Matte)
- Carbon – intense black (Matte)
Solar Glow Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00
- Sugared – light frosty pink (Lustre)
- Moon Rock – frosty bright white (Veluxe Pearl)
- Blackberry – muted burgundy-plum brown (Matte)
- Lunar Cycle – frosty muted teal (Frost)
- Copper Aura – pastel coral (Lustre)
- Quarry – soft muted plum-brown (Matte)
- Cosmic – taupe (Frost)
- Metal – mauve soft lilac (Frost)
- Soot – cool gray (Velvet)
Red-Hot Times Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00
- Vanilla – peachy-ivory with reflects (Velvet)
- Get Closer – muted yellow orange (Satin)
- Frock Talk – blackened cherry (Veluxe Pearl)
- For Your Pleasure – muted neutral pink (Matte)
- Carnal Charm – bright yellow red (Matte)
- Fuchsia Fury – mid-tone red pink (Satin)
- Bijou – bright blue pink (Matte)
- Lover In Me – deep royal blue (Satin)
- Shadowy Lady – blackened plum (Matte)
Tropic Cool Times Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00
- Fresh Blade – pale frosted yellow (Veluxe Pearl)
- Bright-Sided – canary yellow (Satin)
- Lemon Rush – bright yellow lime green (Matte)
- Lady Grey – soft muted grey-green (Satin)
- Neoprene Green – kelly green with pearl (Veluxe Pearl)
- She’s a Model – blackened teal with pearl (Lustre)
- Liquid Sky – cerulean blue (Matte)
- Blue Envy – frosty royal blue (Veluxe Pearl)
- Grey Horizon – deep blue grey (Matte)
Amber Times Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00
- Georgia Peach – dirty rose pink (Matte)
- Cozy Grey – cool grey (Matte)
- Creative Copper – light beige (Lustre)
- Cork – muted golden brown (Satin)
- Ricepaper – peachy gold with shimmer (Frost)
- Kitties – pale bronze (Frost)
- Aromatic – matte brown (Matte)
- Don’t Tell – sparkly brown (Lustre)
- Pepper Please – sparkly bronze copper brown (Velvet)
Burgundy Times Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00
- Noir – deep black brown with gold pearls (Velvet)
- Honey Lust – bronze-dipped peach (Lustre)
- Quarry – soft muted plum brown (Matte)
- Antiqued – ash brown with bronze (Veluxe Pearl)
- Star Violet – pinky brown plum (Veluxe Pearl)
- Haux – soft muted rosy brown (Satin)
- Embark – intense reddish brown (Matte)
- Sketch – burgundy with red shimmer (Velvet)
- Poppyseed – mid-tone mauvey nude (Satin)
Brushes
- 212 Flat Definer – flat shaped, defines eyes – €25.00
- 287 Duo Fibre Eye Shadow – rounded, double-chiseled paddleshaped – €32.00
