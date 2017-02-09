MAC Summer 2017 Eyes On MAC Collection

Hello cuties!

This year MAC Summer 2017 Eyes On MAC Collections, brings among the usual palette, four new entries for the Eyes x 9 Palettes. Do check them out right after the jump. If the launch date for Europe is set for 13 May, I believe these could be available in the U.S. since April.

Creating your own bespoke eyes has never been easier. These well-edited eyes x 9 and eyes x 15 palettes feature a wave of coordinated hues offering countless combinations. Four new eyes x 9 palettes join old favorites, featuring rich, smoky browns, frosty metallics, red-hot shades and lush tropical-inspired hues. What’s more, eyes x 9 is packaged in pocket-sized compacts for easy portability.

Availability

Europe Launch Date – mid May 2017 at MAC Locations

Warm Neutral Eye Shadow x 15 Palette – €116.00

  • Hey – metallic coral (Veluxe Pearl)
  • Warm Breeze – pastel coral (Satin)
  • Gingersnap – deep rosy pink (Frost)
  • Dark Brew – deep chocolate with pink pearl (Velvet)
  • Dance In The Dark – dark brown (Matte)
  • Brule – soft creamy-beige (Satin)
  • Vanilla Extract – soft warm yellow beige (Frost)
  • Honey Lust – bronze-dipped peach (Lustre)
  • Amber Lights – peachy-brown with shimmer (Frost)
  • Saddle – golden orange brown (Matte)
  • Lemon Tart – metallic gold (Veluxe Pearl)
  • Butterfudge – dirty mocha with gold pearl (Satin)
  • Creative Copper – frosted gold (Lustre)
  • Unwind – dirty olive (Veluxe Pearl)
  • Divine Decadence – soft bronze (Velvet)

In The Flesh Eye Shadow x 15 Palette – €116.00

  • Glam Gold – coppery yellow gold (Satin)
  • Copperfield – peachy beige (Satin)
  • Elemental – cool wheat nude (Matte)
  • Nutrelle – muted apricot (Matte)
  • Rustique – cool pinky beige (Matte)
  • Naked Lights – light neutral slate (Matte)
  • Cumulus – dirty grey charcoal (Frost)
  • Beaded – light golden beige (Frost)
  • Indiscretion – dirty mauve (Lustre)
  • Black Factor – dark chocolate (Matte)
  • Cast Iron – matte charcoal (Matte)
  • Sandstone – cool grey beige (Matte)
  • Luxury Cachet – cool pewter (Frost)
  • Tempting – rich coco (Lustre)
  • Carbon – black (Matte)

Semi-Sweet Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00

  • Drawing A Blanc – creamy beige (Matte)
  • Bamboo –  light beige with peach (Matte)
  • Dance In The Dark – dark brown (Matte)
  • Outre – mustardy-brown (Matte)
  • Mocha Minded – chocolate brown (Matte)
  • Everyone’s Darling – warm wine burgundy (Matte)
  • Pink Sienna – cool neutral pink (Matte)
  • Persuade – mid-tone cool grey brown (Matte)
  • Carbon – intense black (Matte)

Solar Glow Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00

  • Sugared – light frosty pink (Lustre)
  • Moon Rock – frosty bright white (Veluxe Pearl)
  • Blackberry – muted burgundy-plum brown (Matte)
  • Lunar Cycle – frosty muted teal (Frost)
  • Copper Aura – pastel coral (Lustre)
  • Quarry – soft muted plum-brown (Matte)
  • Cosmic – taupe (Frost)
  • Metal – mauve soft lilac (Frost)
  • Soot – cool gray (Velvet)

Red-Hot Times Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00

  • Vanilla – peachy-ivory with reflects (Velvet)
  • Get Closer – muted yellow orange (Satin)
  • Frock Talk – blackened cherry (Veluxe Pearl)
  • For Your Pleasure – muted neutral pink (Matte)
  • Carnal Charm – bright yellow red (Matte)
  • Fuchsia Fury – mid-tone red pink (Satin)
  • Bijou – bright blue pink (Matte)
  • Lover In Me – deep royal blue (Satin)
  • Shadowy Lady – blackened plum (Matte)

Tropic Cool Times Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00

  • Fresh Blade – pale frosted yellow (Veluxe Pearl)
  • Bright-Sided – canary yellow (Satin)
  • Lemon Rush – bright yellow lime green (Matte)
  • Lady Grey – soft muted grey-green (Satin)
  • Neoprene Green – kelly green with pearl (Veluxe Pearl)
  • She’s a Model – blackened teal with pearl (Lustre)
  • Liquid Sky – cerulean blue (Matte)
  • Blue Envy – frosty royal blue (Veluxe Pearl)
  • Grey Horizon – deep blue grey (Matte)

Amber Times Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00

  • Georgia Peach – dirty rose pink (Matte)
  • Cozy Grey – cool grey (Matte)
  • Creative Copper – light beige (Lustre)
  • Cork – muted golden brown (Satin)
  • Ricepaper – peachy gold with shimmer (Frost)
  • Kitties – pale bronze (Frost)
  • Aromatic – matte brown (Matte)
  • Don’t Tell – sparkly brown (Lustre)
  • Pepper Please – sparkly bronze copper brown (Velvet)

Burgundy Times Eye Shadow x 9 Palette – €39.00

  • Noir – deep black brown with gold pearls (Velvet)
  • Honey Lust – bronze-dipped peach (Lustre)
  • Quarry – soft muted plum brown (Matte)
  • Antiqued – ash brown with bronze (Veluxe Pearl)
  • Star Violet – pinky brown plum (Veluxe Pearl)
  • Haux – soft muted rosy brown (Satin)
  • Embark – intense reddish brown (Matte)
  • Sketch – burgundy with red shimmer (Velvet)
  • Poppyseed – mid-tone mauvey nude (Satin)

Brushes

  • 212 Flat Definer – flat shaped, defines eyes – €25.00
  • 287 Duo Fibre Eye Shadow – rounded, double-chiseled paddleshaped – €32.00

