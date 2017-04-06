Hello pretties!

MAC Summer 2017 Splash and Last Collection consists of just three products, with the star one being Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation which is just right for the hot season.

Our breakthrough bestseller Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation features an enhanced waterproof formula that wears for an unprecedented 24 hours. For a sweat-and-humidity-resistant velvety matte finish, try MAC Pro Longwear Powder/ Pressed, which promises zero shine for up to 12 hours in any climate.

Availability

Europe Launch Date – 13 May 2017 at MAC Locations

MAC Summer 2017 Splash and Last Collection

Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation – New – €34.50

N18

NC37

NC40

NC44

NC47

NW13

NW18

NW22

Pro Longwear POwder Pressed – €30.00

Medium Golden

Dark Golden

Dark Tan

Brushes