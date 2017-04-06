Hello pretties!
MAC Summer 2017 Splash and Last Collection consists of just three products, with the star one being Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation which is just right for the hot season.
Our breakthrough bestseller Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation features an enhanced waterproof formula that wears for an unprecedented 24 hours. For a sweat-and-humidity-resistant velvety matte finish, try MAC Pro Longwear Powder/ Pressed, which promises zero shine for up to 12 hours in any climate.
Availability
Europe Launch Date – 13 May 2017 at MAC Locations
MAC Summer 2017 Splash and Last Collection
Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation – New – €34.50
- N18
- NC37
- NC40
- NC44
- NC47
- NW13
- NW18
- NW22
Pro Longwear POwder Pressed – €30.00
- Medium Golden
- Dark Golden
- Dark Tan
Brushes
- 193 Angled Foundation – €37.00
- 135 Large Flat Powder – €48.00