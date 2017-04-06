MAC Summer 2017 Splash and Last Collection

by Tavia, No comments yet

Hello pretties!

MAC Summer 2017 Splash and Last Collection consists of just three products, with the star one being Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation which is just right for the hot season.

Our breakthrough bestseller Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation features an enhanced waterproof formula that wears for an unprecedented 24 hours. For a sweat-and-humidity-resistant velvety matte finish, try MAC Pro Longwear Powder/ Pressed, which promises zero shine for up to 12 hours in any climate.

Availability

Europe Launch Date – 13 May 2017 at MAC Locations

MAC Summer 2017 Splash and Last Collection

Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation – New – €34.50

  • N18
  • NC37
  • NC40
  • NC44
  • NC47
  • NW13
  • NW18
  • NW22

Pro Longwear POwder Pressed – €30.00

  • Medium Golden
  • Dark Golden
  • Dark Tan

Brushes

  • 193 Angled Foundation – €37.00
  • 135 Large Flat Powder – €48.00

Other articles you should check out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge